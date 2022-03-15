Parliament

Simon Bridges Retiring From Politics

Tuesday, 15 March 2022, 12:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Simon Bridges is announcing he is retiring from politics and will leave Parliament in the coming weeks.

Mr Bridges is currently the MP for Tauranga and National’s Finance spokesperson.

“It’s been a privilege to be MP for Tauranga since 2008, a senior Minister and Leader of the Opposition. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it, but it’s time,” Mr Bridges says.

“I will formally hand in my resignation to the Speaker in the coming weeks.

“I love the National Party and this year I will have been a proud member for 30 years. For the first time in a while, National is in a good place under Chris Luxon’s leadership with momentum heading into the next election.

“I am proud to have played a significant role recently in getting National back in the hunt for government in 2023. I have every confidence in National to win the election.

“I’m excited about the future and exploring commercial opportunities.

“But more important to me than being a politician or a businessman, I’m a partner to Natalie and dad to Emlyn, Harry, and Jemima. This week my oldest two children turn 10 and 8 years old, and I want to be able to give them the best of me.”

Mr Bridges held several Cabinet portfolios under John Key and then Bill English including Labour, Energy and Resources, Transport, Economic Development, Communications, and Associate Climate and Finance.

He was Leader of the National Party and Opposition from February 2018 to May 2020.

