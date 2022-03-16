Just Make A Decision, Prime Minister
Wednesday, 16 March 2022, 12:06 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The Prime Minister is holding on to Covid-19 longer
than the saga of whether Ross and Rachel were on a break”,
says ACT Leader David Seymour.
“We know Jacinda
Ardern loves standing at the podium and making
announcements. We know she needs Covid-19 to keep voters in
a state of fear.
“But New Zealanders are frustrated
and tired. We want to move on from fear and
control.
“We welcome tourists coming back. But why
not just get on with it now? There’s more risk in the
community than at the border.
“She should have said,
the border will be open from tomorrow, there’s no need to
prepare because we’re dropping the restrictions. We
estimate this will increase daily case numbers by 0.1 per
cent.
“If tourists are coming back, we need to drop
restrictions. Instead of being ready with that announcement
today, Jacinda says it’s coming later.
“Ardern
will feed off her addiction to standing at the podium and
making announcements.
“New Zealanders are fed up
with being treated like children. We want to know what’s
going on. We want to be able to plan our lives. We
want to move
on.”
