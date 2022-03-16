Just Make A Decision, Prime Minister

“The Prime Minister is holding on to Covid-19 longer than the saga of whether Ross and Rachel were on a break”, says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“We know Jacinda Ardern loves standing at the podium and making announcements. We know she needs Covid-19 to keep voters in a state of fear.

“But New Zealanders are frustrated and tired. We want to move on from fear and control.

“We welcome tourists coming back. But why not just get on with it now? There’s more risk in the community than at the border.

“She should have said, the border will be open from tomorrow, there’s no need to prepare because we’re dropping the restrictions. We estimate this will increase daily case numbers by 0.1 per cent.

“If tourists are coming back, we need to drop restrictions. Instead of being ready with that announcement today, Jacinda says it’s coming later.

“Ardern will feed off her addiction to standing at the podium and making announcements.

“New Zealanders are fed up with being treated like children. We want to know what’s going on. We want to be able to plan our lives. We want to move on.”

© Scoop Media

