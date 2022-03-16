Parliament

PM’s Scholarships For Asia And Latin America Reopen For Kiwi Students

Wednesday, 16 March 2022, 4:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

New Zealanders once again have the opportunity for life-changing education experiences overseas, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today.

Applications for the Prime Minister’s Scholarships for Asia and Latin America will reopen from 21 March 2022.

“The reopening of our borders for entry to New Zealand also brings renewed opportunities for outbound travel as Kiwis reconnect with the world,” Chris Hipkins said.

“These scholarships mean talented New Zealanders will be able to add an international dimension to their learning and develop their global citizenship competencies and networks.

“Previous scholarship recipients have come from a wide range of backgrounds and have studied in a range of fields, including environmental science, languages, law, the arts and business.

“More than 2,400 Kiwis have benefited from the programme since 2013, contributing to New Zealand’s ability to engage with key partners in Asia and Latin America.

“This first round of the scholarship will be open for group applications only, as this enables a higher level of support and oversight offshore. Travel will take place when it is safe to do so, and most groups are likely to embark on their programmes in 2023.”

Applications for student groups from wānanga, universities, institutes of technology, polytechnics, private training establishments, iwi and other educational organisations will be open from 21 March – 2 May 2022, with successful applicants advised in June 2022.

More information is available on the Education New Zealand Manapou ki te Ao website here.

