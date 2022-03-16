Willis Appointed National’s Finance Spokesperson

National Party Leader Christopher Luxon today announced Nicola Willis as National’s new Finance spokesperson.

“Kiwis are going backwards under Labour, and Nicola will take the Government to task over the cost of living crisis and their wasteful spending decisions.

“Nicola has an incredible intellect, prodigious work ethic and proven ability to hold the Government to account as we’ve seen her do on housing. She will build on National’s track record as the best economic managers to help Kiwis get ahead.

“Nicola served as a member Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Select Committee and previously held a number of senior management roles at Fonterra.

“Chris Bishop will move to the number three ranking and pick up the Infrastructure and Housing portfolios. Chris has done a tremendous job in leading National’s response to Covid-19, and I look forward to him shaping our policies in these areas.

“In addition Dr Shane Reti has been promoted to number four on National’s front bench and Hon Paul Goldsmith to number five.

“The Labour government doesn’t have a plan for the economy. National will continue to hold them to account on the cost of living crisis, their wasteful spending and their failure to get things done for New Zealand.”

