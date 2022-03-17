Parliament

National’s Capital Gains Tax Needs To Go

Thursday, 17 March 2022, 9:01 am
“The National Party’s capital gains tax is causing stress and uncertainty for families and it needs to go”, says ACT Deputy Leader and Housing spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

Stuff this morning reported the plight of the Spenceley family who have been forced to sell their home due to a health crisis and will be caught by the ‘bright-line test’ capital gains tax introduced by National.

“National now says ‘the approach of the bright-line rules is harsh and uncaring’. It had the opportunity to vote to repeal the bright-line test completely two days ago, but it didn’t, deciding to support a two-year capital gains tax.

“On Tuesday, ACT proposed an amendment to the Government’s Taxation Bill that would have scrapped the bright-line test completely. National voted against it.

“In 2015, when National introduced its bright-line test, David Seymour said: “…this tax is the acorn of a capital gains tax. It is a measure that will grow from two years to five to 10 to 15 years…” He was right.

“Labour has extended it to five and now 10 years. It will continue to grow unless we kill it at the root and scrap it completely.

“Real change is needed in the Beehive.

“The left doesn’t shrink from pushing its values on New Zealanders. Labour and the Greens must privately laugh when the right is too scared to change anything back.

“We can’t afford for the next government to bed in Jacinda Ardern’s ideas like John Key bedded in Helen Clark’s. ACT will be pushing National so it’s not Labour Lite.

“New Zealanders need real change. A slightly more competent manager of Labour’s policies after 2023 won’t be acceptable.”

Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s “Cost Of Living Crisis” Gambit


Clearly, no-one should underestimate the political pulling power of a suit offering tax cuts. Last week’s rise of Christopher Luxon and the National Party in the polls is consistent, at least. John Key, Luxon’s mentor, also rode into office on the promise of tax cuts that also turned out to significantly benefit the rich – and we all paid for them afterwards with nine years of rising social deficits, crumbling infrastructure, polluted waterways and a rundown health system that left us totally unprepared for the pandemic. The good old days. Can Christopher Luxon bring them back again?..
More>>



 
 

Government: Reopens New Zealand For Tourism
The Government is bringing forward the date for opening the border to tourists in time for the Australian school holidays, in a move that will help accelerate the economic recovery from COVID-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:


National: Simon Bridges Retiring From Politics
Simon Bridges is announcing he is retiring from politics and will leave Parliament in the coming weeks. Mr Bridges is currently the MP for Tauranga and National’s Finance spokesperson... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Cuts 25c A Litre Off Fuel Excise In Cost Of Living Relief Package
The Government will cut 25 cents a litre off fuel for three months as part of a cost of living package aimed at giving Kiwi families immediate relief through the current global energy crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:


National:Willis Appointed National’s Finance Spokesperson
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon today announced Nicola Willis as National’s new Finance spokesperson. “Kiwis are going backwards under Labour, and Nicola will take the Government to task... More>>


Government: Updates Responsible Lending Rules
The Government is making practical amendments to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA), Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


Three Waters Working Group: Recommends Significant Changes To Three Waters Reform
A public shareholding structure to maintain public ownership of water assets is being recommended by the Three Waters Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability, which has delivered its report to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


