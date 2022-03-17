Labour Blocks Justice Committee Hearing On Riots

Labour’s decision to block a request for a briefing from the Police Commissioner on the Parliament occupation and riots is further evidence that they have no interest in transparency, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

“The occupation, riots and destruction of property was a significant event in our history. Disorder reigned in central Wellington for an extended period, and the final resolution involved some of the worst rioting in recent memory.

“Yet a request to have the Police Commissioner brief the Justice Select Committee on the occupation and riots was voted down by Labour MPs this morning.

“A Government committed to openness and transparency wouldn’t hesitate to hear from the Commissioner on the subject. What are they trying to hide?”

