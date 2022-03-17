Labour Blocks Justice Committee Hearing On Riots
Thursday, 17 March 2022, 12:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Labour’s decision to block a request for a briefing
from the Police Commissioner on the Parliament occupation
and riots is further evidence that they have no interest in
transparency, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul
Goldsmith says.
“The occupation, riots and
destruction of property was a significant event in our
history. Disorder reigned in central Wellington for an
extended period, and the final resolution involved some of
the worst rioting in recent memory.
“Yet a request
to have the Police Commissioner brief the Justice Select
Committee on the occupation and riots was voted down by
Labour MPs this morning.
“A Government committed to
openness and transparency wouldn’t hesitate to hear from
the Commissioner on the subject. What are they trying to
hide?”
