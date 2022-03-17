National Welcomes Transmission Gully Opening

Today’s announcement that Transmission Gully will be open by the end of the month is welcome news for Wellingtonians after years of delays, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“Transmission Gully is a big win for the Wellington region. People have been waiting years for this road so it’s good that NZTA has finally been able to cut the red tape and negotiate an early opening.

“It would be helpful if NZTA would give us an exact date. Given the number of missed opening dates, people may be sceptical about the road opening by the end of March.

“But I’m hopeful that people will be driving on the road in a couple of weeks. National is proud to have started this project, which will be a game-changer for the region.”

