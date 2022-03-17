National Welcomes Transmission Gully Opening
Thursday, 17 March 2022, 1:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Today’s announcement that Transmission Gully will be
open by the end of the month is welcome news for
Wellingtonians after years of delays, National’s Transport
spokesperson Simeon Brown says.
“Transmission Gully
is a big win for the Wellington region. People have been
waiting years for this road so it’s good that NZTA has
finally been able to cut the red tape and negotiate an early
opening.
“It would be helpful if NZTA would give us
an exact date. Given the number of missed opening dates,
people may be sceptical about the road opening by the end of
March.
“But I’m hopeful that people will be
driving on the road in a couple of weeks. National is proud
to have started this project, which will be a game-changer
for the
region.”
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
As the Omicron wave sweeps across the land, here’s a quick overview of some of the latest vaccine news and research findings. 1. Omicron vaccine: Over the course of the past week, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has been doing the rounds of the US media circuit talking about Pfizer’s next vaccine. Reportedly, the trial data will be being sent to the FDA for evaluation and approval towards the end of this month.. More>>