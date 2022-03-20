Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Critical Healthcare Workers Still In Residency Limbo

Sunday, 20 March 2022, 2:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Doctors and nurses are leaving New Zealand because they still cannot get residency, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says.

“At a time when we should be bending over backwards to keep doctors and nurses in New Zealand, we have an Immigration Minister who leaves critical healthcare workers in residency limbo for years, causing them to give up and leave.

“Since March 2020, the essential skills residency pathway has been closed and Minister Faafoi has refused to give a reopen date. In the meantime, critical healthcare workers like doctors and nurses are being lured offshore to countries like Australia who offer residency certainty.

“The 2021 Resident Visa announced last year gives residence to migrants who meet certain criteria, including being on a specified list of work visas. Yet hundreds of critical healthcare workers are not eligible for it.

“While Health Minister Andrew Little tries to attract more doctors and nurses, Minister Faafoi is holding the exit door open and waving healthcare workers goodbye because he refuses to make it easy for them to apply for residency.

“It is quite likely that we are losing more healthcare workers than we are gaining because of a Minister who cannot do his job.

“National urgently calls on Minister Faafoi to change the 2021 Resident Visa criteria to include all healthcare workers, irrespective of their current visa type.

“This one small change will give all the doctors and nurses that New Zealand so desperately need certainty about their future here.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On New Covid Research, And Jane Campion


As the Omicron wave sweeps across the land, here’s a quick overview of some of the latest vaccine news and research findings. 1. Omicron vaccine: Over the course of the past week, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has been doing the rounds of the US media circuit talking about Pfizer’s next vaccine. Reportedly, the trial data will be being sent to the FDA for evaluation and approval towards the end of this month..
More>>



 
 

Government: First Tranche Of Sanctions Under The Russia Sanctions Act Enacted
The Government has stepped up its sanctions against Russia with the release of the first tranche of targeted sanctions under the Russia Sanctions Act enacted overnight. At midnight last night 13 individuals and 19 entities were added to a targeted sanctions list and the coverage of the travel ban was significantly widened... More>>

Government: Reopens New Zealand For Tourism
The Government is bringing forward the date for opening the border to tourists in time for the Australian school holidays, in a move that will help accelerate the economic recovery from COVID-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:


National: Simon Bridges Retiring From Politics
Simon Bridges is announcing he is retiring from politics and will leave Parliament in the coming weeks. Mr Bridges is currently the MP for Tauranga and National’s Finance spokesperson... More>>

ALSO:



National:Willis Appointed National’s Finance Spokesperson
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon today announced Nicola Willis as National’s new Finance spokesperson. “Kiwis are going backwards under Labour, and Nicola will take the Government to task... More>>


Government: Updates Responsible Lending Rules
The Government is making practical amendments to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA), Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


Three Waters Working Group: Recommends Significant Changes To Three Waters Reform
A public shareholding structure to maintain public ownership of water assets is being recommended by the Three Waters Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability, which has delivered its report to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 