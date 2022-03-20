Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Minister Of Defence To Visit Fiji And Australia

Sunday, 20 March 2022, 3:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Minister of Defence Peeni Henare will depart tomorrow for bilateral visits to Fiji and Australia to meet with counterparts to reaffirm our commitment to regional security in the Pacific and discuss ways to strengthen defence cooperation with partners.

While in Fiji, Minister Henare will meet with Minister of Defence Inia Seruiratu, in the first face-to-face meeting of this type to take place in Fiji since COVID-19 restrictions began.

“New Zealand’s defence relationship with Fiji is strong, and characterised by enduring person-to-person relationships built up over many years. I look forward to discussing with Minister Seruiratu ways to increase our level of defence cooperation, and how best to support Pacific partners to work together to provide solutions to the region’s challenges,” Peeni Henare said.

During the visit Minister Henare will also attend a remembrance ceremony at the National War Memorial, and tour the recently commissioned Blackrock Peacekeeping and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Camp, and Fiji’s Maritime Surveillance Rescue Coordination Centre.

From Fiji the Minister will travel to Australia and meet with Australian Minister of Defence, Peter Dutton.

“Australia is New Zealand’s only formal defence ally and one of our closest security and bilateral partners, so it was important to me that my first overseas travel included our trans-Tasman neighbour. I look forward to discussing with Minister Dutton how our two countries can further strengthen our defence bilateral relationship and cooperation, especially within the Pacific,” Peeni Henare said.

While in Australia the Minister will give an address to the Australian War College, participate in a roundtable discussion with the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, and lay a wreath at the Australian War Memorial. He will also engage with the Australian defence industry to explore opportunities for New Zealand suppliers and gain insights into capabilities relevant to the New Zealand Defence Force.

“As this will be my first opportunity to travel, I look forward to meeting New Zealand’s key bilateral defence partners and exchanging ideas on regional security. This visit aligns with my Defence priorities of “Pacific”, by exploring how can we achieve greater defence coordination between Pacific partners, and “People”, through continuing cooperation with defence partners, including identifying ways to regenerate New Zealand’s Defence Force readiness and capability in a post COVID-19 world,” Peeni Henare said.

The Defence Minister will be traveling out of Auckland on Monday 21 March subject to meeting the Government of Fiji’s COVID-19 testing requirements, and will return to New Zealand on 26 March.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On New Covid Research, And Jane Campion


As the Omicron wave sweeps across the land, here’s a quick overview of some of the latest vaccine news and research findings. 1. Omicron vaccine: Over the course of the past week, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has been doing the rounds of the US media circuit talking about Pfizer’s next vaccine. Reportedly, the trial data will be being sent to the FDA for evaluation and approval towards the end of this month..
More>>



 
 

Government: First Tranche Of Sanctions Under The Russia Sanctions Act Enacted
The Government has stepped up its sanctions against Russia with the release of the first tranche of targeted sanctions under the Russia Sanctions Act enacted overnight. At midnight last night 13 individuals and 19 entities were added to a targeted sanctions list and the coverage of the travel ban was significantly widened... More>>

Government: Reopens New Zealand For Tourism
The Government is bringing forward the date for opening the border to tourists in time for the Australian school holidays, in a move that will help accelerate the economic recovery from COVID-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:


National: Simon Bridges Retiring From Politics
Simon Bridges is announcing he is retiring from politics and will leave Parliament in the coming weeks. Mr Bridges is currently the MP for Tauranga and National’s Finance spokesperson... More>>

ALSO:



National:Willis Appointed National’s Finance Spokesperson
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon today announced Nicola Willis as National’s new Finance spokesperson. “Kiwis are going backwards under Labour, and Nicola will take the Government to task... More>>


Government: Updates Responsible Lending Rules
The Government is making practical amendments to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA), Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


Three Waters Working Group: Recommends Significant Changes To Three Waters Reform
A public shareholding structure to maintain public ownership of water assets is being recommended by the Three Waters Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability, which has delivered its report to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 