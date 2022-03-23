Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New York Flight Makes A Brand New Start Of It

Wednesday, 23 March 2022, 9:42 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Tourism Minister says a new direct air link between New York and Auckland is perfectly timed to capitalise on pent-up demand from North American travellers as borders reopen.

“Air New Zealand’s decision to start the ultra long-haul flight from September 17 is exciting news for our tourism sector. It puts us on a strong footing for the peak summer season of 2022/2023,” said Stuart Nash.

“It doesn’t get bigger than the Big Apple. Our Reconnecting Strategy is about even more than reuniting family and friends, it is also a crucial part of our economic recovery.

“Pre-COVID, the U.S. was our third largest source of visitors. About 370,000 Americans travelled here in 2019, contributing more than $1.53 billion to the economy. Benefits were felt widely as almost three quarters of U.S. tourists ventured beyond the main centres.

“Tourism New Zealand is actively promoting this country in the U.S. It says demand for travel here is strong. Americans consider this country an appealing destination and those who have visited in the past rate their experience incredibly highly.

“The direct route to Auckland removes difficult barriers like time-consuming stopovers for travellers from the East Coast of the U.S. Consumers there have built up significant savings during the global pandemic and our global tourism brand is powerful.

“For example the Northland region was singled out by the influential New York Times in January as one of the world’s top 52 destinations for 2022. It identified Kiwi qualities such as a focus on wellbeing and cultural and environmental connections as drawcards.

“Tourism NZ will host its first in-person global trade show for two years in California in July. The event has attracted twice the expected registrations. Californians dominated U.S. tourist numbers in the past, around 23 per cent of arrivals, thanks to direct air links.

“We are a destination where Americans can truly take a walk on the wild side. Popular activities include adventure tourism, getting up close to wildlife and geothermal attractions, hikes and scenic tours, and cultural events like live shows, museums and galleries.

“Our reputation for hospitality and friendly locals has been enhanced by the way we handled the pandemic. It has reinforced our international image as a nation that cares about people.

“In a world still battling COVID-19, travellers will be discerning about where they go. Our high rates of vaccination, alongside our reputation as a beautiful place to visit, will be an asset in the North American market, said Stuart Nash.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Christopher Luxon’s Trashing Of The Poor


For years, Nicola Willis and Chris Bishop have been routinely described as belonging to the “liberal” wing of the National Party, as if National is a broad church spanning urban neo-socialists at one end of the political spectrum, and rural conservatives at the other. No-one has ever felt much inclined to ask Bishop or Willis whether the “liberal” label has ever meant anything much more than them being relatively young, relatively nice and not in favour of outlawing abortion...
More>>



 
 


Government: Cracks Down On Misuse Of NZ Companies
A Bill to crackdown on global and domestic criminals who use businesses to hide money laundering, tax evasion and the financing of terrorism will be introduced this year, the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark said today... More>>



National: Govt Must Stop Stonewalling Riots Investigation
The Prime Minister’s insistence that the only inquiry needed into the Parliamentary occupation and riots is an Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) investigation is untenable and unrealistic, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says... More>>

Government: First Tranche Of Sanctions Under The Russia Sanctions Act Enacted
The Government has stepped up its sanctions against Russia with the release of the first tranche of targeted sanctions under the Russia Sanctions Act enacted overnight. At midnight last night 13 individuals and 19 entities were added to a targeted sanctions list and the coverage of the travel ban was significantly widened... More>>



The Treasury: COVID-19 Shows The Importance Of A Strong Government Balance Sheet
The Treasury’s 2022 Investment Statement: He Puna Hao Pātiki published today underlines how good management of the government balance sheet helped our COVID-19 response and is an important lever for lifting living standards, says Treasury Secretary Caralee McLiesh... More>>

Ardern: Conveys NZ Support In Call To Ukraine PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this morning spoke to Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, to reiterate New Zealand’s strong support for Ukraine and its people, and our unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s aggression... More>>

National:Willis Appointed National’s Finance Spokesperson
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon today announced Nicola Willis as National’s new Finance spokesperson. “Kiwis are going backwards under Labour, and Nicola will take the Government to task... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 