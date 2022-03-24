Historic Site Restoration Boosted Through Jobs For Nature

Several significant locations in northern Tongariro National Park and the western shores of Lake Taupō will be restored as part of a Jobs for Nature project being undertaken by Ngāti Tūwharetoa hapū, Conservation Minister Kiri Allan says.

Sites include the Opotaka Historic Reserve “the home of the haka Ka Mate” and Te Porere Redoubt in Northern Tongariro National Park, both of which are culturally and historically important to Ngāti Hikairo and listed by Culture and Heritage NZ.

“The work being undertaken in this visually stunning area – including restoration planting using appropriate native species and pest and weed control – is fully consistent with the area’s special values,” Kiri Allan said.

Other sites will benefit from extensive riparian planting to better manage run-off and improve water quality in adjacent rivers and streams.

“Guiding this work will be at least seven people employed to develop environmental plans and undertake technical assessments and restoration planning with all 26 Tūwharetoa hapū.

“The project, supported by a $542,000 Jobs for Nature investment across three years, marries Tikanga, Te Ao Māori and Mātauranga Māori with western science and environmental and conservations tools, which will in turn support engagement between Tūwharetoa and government agencies.

“This is a great example of investing in capacity-building at a strategic level so the practical things can be done effectively and will result in these areas being healthier and able to be sustainably managed in the future,” Kiri Allan said.

The sites where project work will take place include specific areas returned under settlement redress, land managed by the Department of Conservation that are subject, under the Ngāti Tūwharetoa Claims Settlement, to the Te Piringa partnership arrangement (Korowai Kaitiaki), the Western Bay Agreement and/or declared Manaaki Whenua Tūwharetoa as per the provisions of settlement legislation.

