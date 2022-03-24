Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Australia – New Zealand Resettlement Arrangement

Thursday, 24 March 2022, 2:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Australia and New Zealand have jointly agreed that New Zealand will resettle up to 150 refugees per year for three years from Australia’s existing regional processing cohort.

The resettlement arrangement will be implemented under New Zealand’s existing Refugee Quota Programme and will initially be considered for those refugees who:

  • are in Nauru or are temporarily in Australia under regional processing arrangements;
  • meet New Zealand’s Refugee Quota Programme requirements;
  • are referred to New Zealand by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR); and
  • are not engaged in other third country resettlement pathways, such as the United States resettlement arrangement.

Australian Minister for Home Affairs Karen Andrews said Australia’s strong border protection policies had not changed and that no one who attempted to travel to Australia illegally by boat would ever settle here.

“This arrangement does not apply to anyone who attempts an illegal maritime journey to Australia in the future. Australia remains firm – illegal maritime arrivals will not settle here permanently. Anyone who attempts to breach our borders will be turned back or sent to Nauru,” Minister Andrews said.

“I would like to thank Minister Faafoi for engaging so constructively with me throughout this process, I’m pleased that our two countries were able to reach this agreement. Australia will continue to work with New Zealand, and the UNHCR, to operationalise the arrangement.”

New Zealand Minister for Immigration Kris Faafoi said the long-standing offer reflects New Zealand and Australia’s close relationship.

“New Zealand is very pleased that Australia has taken up the offer to resettle up to 150 refugees annually for three years,” Kris Faafoi said.

“New Zealand has a long and proud history of refugee resettlement and this arrangement is another example of how we are fulfilling our humanitarian international commitment. We are pleased to be able to provide resettlement outcomes for refugees who would otherwise have continued to face uncertain futures.”

All applications to resettle in New Zealand will undergo the same comprehensive screening and Refugee Quota Programme assessment processes – including credibility, security, risk and biometric checks and health assessment – that New Zealand applies to all UNHCR-referred refugees.
 

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Christopher Luxon’s Trashing Of The Poor


For years, Nicola Willis and Chris Bishop have been routinely described as belonging to the “liberal” wing of the National Party, as if National is a broad church spanning urban neo-socialists at one end of the political spectrum, and rural conservatives at the other. No-one has ever felt much inclined to ask Bishop or Willis whether the “liberal” label has ever meant anything much more than them being relatively young, relatively nice and not in favour of outlawing abortion...
More>>



 
 


Government: Post-peak Plan A Safe Return To Greater Normality
New Zealand’s successful management of the Omicron outbreak and high rates of vaccination mean it’s now safe to ease the restrictions that have successfully prevented widespread health and economic damage... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Cracks Down On Misuse Of NZ Companies
A Bill to crackdown on global and domestic criminals who use businesses to hide money laundering, tax evasion and the financing of terrorism will be introduced this year, the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark said today... More>>



National: Govt Must Stop Stonewalling Riots Investigation
The Prime Minister’s insistence that the only inquiry needed into the Parliamentary occupation and riots is an Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) investigation is untenable and unrealistic, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says... More>>


National: Tauranga Candidate Nominations Open Next Week National Party members seeking to be our candidate for the upcoming Tauranga By-election will have just over two weeks to get their nominations in, National Party President Peter Goodfellow says... More>>

The Treasury: COVID-19 Shows The Importance Of A Strong Government Balance Sheet
The Treasury’s 2022 Investment Statement: He Puna Hao Pātiki published today underlines how good management of the government balance sheet helped our COVID-19 response and is an important lever for lifting living standards, says Treasury Secretary Caralee McLiesh... More>>

Ardern: Conveys NZ Support In Call To Ukraine PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this morning spoke to Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, to reiterate New Zealand’s strong support for Ukraine and its people, and our unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s aggression... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 