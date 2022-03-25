Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government And Wellington City Council Come Together To Support Businesses

Friday, 25 March 2022, 9:46 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

 

Wellington City Council and the Government are coming together to support inner-city Wellington businesses who lost significant revenue due to the illegal occupation at Parliament grounds, with a $1.2 million business relief fund.

Businesses in the area surrounding Parliament that experienced a drop of 50 percent or more in their revenue during the period of the occupation can apply. Each business will be eligible for a maximum of $30,000 as a one-off payment.

Mayor Andy Foster says businesses in the area have experienced the double blow of the occupation and the impacts of the Omicron outbreak.

“Research we conducted showed an average 55 percent drop in revenue* amongst businesses in the area during the three-week occupation. And they’re still struggling to recover due to the decline in people visiting the central city due the Omicron outbreak.

“These businesses are essential to the vitality of our city. We want them to survive and be here when workers, residents and visitors return in decent numbers once again.”

“I have a great deal of sympathy for the plight of businesses who were significantly impacted and who experienced additional costs as a result of the illegal occupation.” said Stuart Nash.

“This targeted fund will be a welcome relief for those businesses most impacted by the occupation, who are already doing it tough in these challenging times.”

In the past, government has used contributions to Mayoral Relief Funds or Disaster Relief Funds to provide assistance in response to localised adverse events or emergencies. Mayoral Relief Funds provide an additional way to help communities bounce back after an emergency.

In line with previous contributions to council-led response funds, the Government is contributing $200,000. The City Council is investing $1 million in the fund.

The Parliament Occupation Business Relief Fund follows on from a $2.3 million Pandemic Response Package released by the Council last month. This includes $1 weeknight and weekend parking (which launched this week), free outdoor ‘parklet’ dining licenses, $1 alcohol and food annual license fees and rent relief for businesses in Council-owned buildings.

There is also investment being made by the City Council in events and marketing campaigns to attract people back into the city.

The City Council will determine the eligibility criteria for the Wellington Business Relief Fund and ensure the funds reach the businesses most in need.

More information for the Parliament Occupation Business Relief Fund can be viewed here.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Christopher Luxon’s Trashing Of The Poor


For years, Nicola Willis and Chris Bishop have been routinely described as belonging to the “liberal” wing of the National Party, as if National is a broad church spanning urban neo-socialists at one end of the political spectrum, and rural conservatives at the other. No-one has ever felt much inclined to ask Bishop or Willis whether the “liberal” label has ever meant anything much more than them being relatively young, relatively nice and not in favour of outlawing abortion...
More>>



 
 


Government: Post-peak Plan A Safe Return To Greater Normality
New Zealand’s successful management of the Omicron outbreak and high rates of vaccination mean it’s now safe to ease the restrictions that have successfully prevented widespread health and economic damage... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Cracks Down On Misuse Of NZ Companies
A Bill to crackdown on global and domestic criminals who use businesses to hide money laundering, tax evasion and the financing of terrorism will be introduced this year, the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark said today... More>>



National: Govt Must Stop Stonewalling Riots Investigation
The Prime Minister’s insistence that the only inquiry needed into the Parliamentary occupation and riots is an Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) investigation is untenable and unrealistic, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says... More>>


National: Tauranga Candidate Nominations Open Next Week National Party members seeking to be our candidate for the upcoming Tauranga By-election will have just over two weeks to get their nominations in, National Party President Peter Goodfellow says... More>>

The Treasury: COVID-19 Shows The Importance Of A Strong Government Balance Sheet
The Treasury’s 2022 Investment Statement: He Puna Hao Pātiki published today underlines how good management of the government balance sheet helped our COVID-19 response and is an important lever for lifting living standards, says Treasury Secretary Caralee McLiesh... More>>

Ardern: Conveys NZ Support In Call To Ukraine PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this morning spoke to Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, to reiterate New Zealand’s strong support for Ukraine and its people, and our unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s aggression... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 