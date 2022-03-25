Plan To Lift Student Achievement In Maths And Literacy

The Government has a plan to improve how and what our kids are learning at school, Education and Associate Education Ministers Chris Hipkins, Jan Tinetti and Kelvin Davis announced today.

“We’ve listened to teachers, parents, expert academics and others to develop strategies to improve learning across maths, literacy, communication, te reo matatini and pāngarau over the next five years,” Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti said.

“The reality is our maths and literacy outcomes need to change. We must do better for our kids and ensure they are getting the education they deserve.

“We will do this by ensuring teachers are supported and have what they need to be good teachers. We’ll improve assessment so that learners are assessed as individuals and supports are tailored to the individual needs, rather than a one size fits all check box mentality.

“We’ll ensure opportunities for young people and particularly for those who have been underserved in the past. We must tackle inequity in our system – because every child can be good at maths and English if they believe in themselves, and their parents and teachers believe in them too,” Jan Tinetti said.

“The Literacy, Communication and Maths Strategy and Hei Raukura Mō Te Mokopuna will help ensure we reach our goals of making Aotearoa the best place in the world to be a child,” Education Minister Chris Hipkins said.

“There are barriers to learning that some kids face and some communities face disproportionately to others. This Government’s plan will address the drivers of the decline we have seen in the past and give kids the best start in life.

“We want parents and caregivers to feel confident supporting their children’s learning progress, including through reading for pleasure and using maths in everyday life.

“And for teachers, confidence comes with knowledge, so there will be a stronger focus on these subjects in Initial Teacher Education. There will also be professional supports considered for teachers to help make maths and literacy easier and more enjoyable for more children and young people.”

“I’m proud of this Government for getting stuck in and tackling the issues that matter – the success of future generations of young people,” Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis said.

“We know the statistics for Maori in particular aren’t right, that there are rangatahi being left behind, and we need to do something about it. This Government acknowledges that and is stepping up, putting our mokopuna at the centre and supporting them to experience success,” Kelvin Davis said.

© Scoop Media

