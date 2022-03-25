Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Plan To Lift Student Achievement In Maths And Literacy

Friday, 25 March 2022, 10:02 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Government has a plan to improve how and what our kids are learning at school, Education and Associate Education Ministers Chris Hipkins, Jan Tinetti and Kelvin Davis announced today.

“We’ve listened to teachers, parents, expert academics and others to develop strategies to improve learning across maths, literacy, communication, te reo matatini and pāngarau over the next five years,” Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti said.

“The reality is our maths and literacy outcomes need to change. We must do better for our kids and ensure they are getting the education they deserve.

“We will do this by ensuring teachers are supported and have what they need to be good teachers. We’ll improve assessment so that learners are assessed as individuals and supports are tailored to the individual needs, rather than a one size fits all check box mentality.

“We’ll ensure opportunities for young people and particularly for those who have been underserved in the past. We must tackle inequity in our system – because every child can be good at maths and English if they believe in themselves, and their parents and teachers believe in them too,” Jan Tinetti said.

“The Literacy, Communication and Maths Strategy and Hei Raukura Mō Te Mokopuna will help ensure we reach our goals of making Aotearoa the best place in the world to be a child,” Education Minister Chris Hipkins said.

“There are barriers to learning that some kids face and some communities face disproportionately to others. This Government’s plan will address the drivers of the decline we have seen in the past and give kids the best start in life.

“We want parents and caregivers to feel confident supporting their children’s learning progress, including through reading for pleasure and using maths in everyday life.

“And for teachers, confidence comes with knowledge, so there will be a stronger focus on these subjects in Initial Teacher Education. There will also be professional supports considered for teachers to help make maths and literacy easier and more enjoyable for more children and young people.”

“I’m proud of this Government for getting stuck in and tackling the issues that matter – the success of future generations of young people,” Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis said.

“We know the statistics for Maori in particular aren’t right, that there are rangatahi being left behind, and we need to do something about it. This Government acknowledges that and is stepping up, putting our mokopuna at the centre and supporting them to experience success,” Kelvin Davis said.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Christopher Luxon’s Trashing Of The Poor


For years, Nicola Willis and Chris Bishop have been routinely described as belonging to the “liberal” wing of the National Party, as if National is a broad church spanning urban neo-socialists at one end of the political spectrum, and rural conservatives at the other. No-one has ever felt much inclined to ask Bishop or Willis whether the “liberal” label has ever meant anything much more than them being relatively young, relatively nice and not in favour of outlawing abortion...
More>>



 
 


Government: Post-peak Plan A Safe Return To Greater Normality
New Zealand’s successful management of the Omicron outbreak and high rates of vaccination mean it’s now safe to ease the restrictions that have successfully prevented widespread health and economic damage... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Cracks Down On Misuse Of NZ Companies
A Bill to crackdown on global and domestic criminals who use businesses to hide money laundering, tax evasion and the financing of terrorism will be introduced this year, the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark said today... More>>



National: Govt Must Stop Stonewalling Riots Investigation
The Prime Minister’s insistence that the only inquiry needed into the Parliamentary occupation and riots is an Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) investigation is untenable and unrealistic, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says... More>>


National: Tauranga Candidate Nominations Open Next Week National Party members seeking to be our candidate for the upcoming Tauranga By-election will have just over two weeks to get their nominations in, National Party President Peter Goodfellow says... More>>

The Treasury: COVID-19 Shows The Importance Of A Strong Government Balance Sheet
The Treasury’s 2022 Investment Statement: He Puna Hao Pātiki published today underlines how good management of the government balance sheet helped our COVID-19 response and is an important lever for lifting living standards, says Treasury Secretary Caralee McLiesh... More>>

Ardern: Conveys NZ Support In Call To Ukraine PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this morning spoke to Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, to reiterate New Zealand’s strong support for Ukraine and its people, and our unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s aggression... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 