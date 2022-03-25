Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

More Evidence Labour Is Failing On Mental Health

Friday, 25 March 2022, 10:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Information revealing that a $25 million fund for free mental health services for tertiary students has delivered just 304 counselling sessions in 18 months is emblematic of Labour’s inability to deliver, say National’s Mental Health and Suicide Prevention spokesperson Matt Doocey and Tertiary Education spokesperson Penny Simmonds.

“Labour has talked a big game on mental health but it’s yet another case of more spin and very little delivery,” Mr Doocey says.

“At a time of increased mental distress in our young people, Labour’s complete inability to deliver is preventing young people from getting the support they desperately need.

“The fund has delivered 304 sessions at a cost of $4 million – that’s $13,000 per session. That $4 million could have funded 30,000 counselling sessions, so why hasn’t it?

“This is heartbreaking wastage. It’s a kick in the guts for parents across New Zealand who are battling growing waiting lists to get their child the mental health support they desperately need.

“This is more evidence to back up the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission’s damning report which stated that improvements in mental health have not materialised under Labour despite big spending increases, and left many Kiwis asking where all the money has gone.”

Ms Simmonds says many of the students who should have had access to this support over the past 18 months are no longer studying and therefore ineligible for the free counselling.

“The help just wasn’t there when they needed it­. It's unbelievable that 18 months after this fund was announced, universities are still waiting to get contracts to get access to the funding.

“This Government seems to think that simply announcing funding will solve the issue. The job is not completed with the issuing of a press release. They actually need to follow through and make sure the money is going where it’s needed to get better outcomes for Kiwis.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Christopher Luxon’s Trashing Of The Poor


For years, Nicola Willis and Chris Bishop have been routinely described as belonging to the “liberal” wing of the National Party, as if National is a broad church spanning urban neo-socialists at one end of the political spectrum, and rural conservatives at the other. No-one has ever felt much inclined to ask Bishop or Willis whether the “liberal” label has ever meant anything much more than them being relatively young, relatively nice and not in favour of outlawing abortion...
More>>



 
 


Government: Post-peak Plan A Safe Return To Greater Normality
New Zealand’s successful management of the Omicron outbreak and high rates of vaccination mean it’s now safe to ease the restrictions that have successfully prevented widespread health and economic damage... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Cracks Down On Misuse Of NZ Companies
A Bill to crackdown on global and domestic criminals who use businesses to hide money laundering, tax evasion and the financing of terrorism will be introduced this year, the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark said today... More>>



National: Govt Must Stop Stonewalling Riots Investigation
The Prime Minister’s insistence that the only inquiry needed into the Parliamentary occupation and riots is an Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) investigation is untenable and unrealistic, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says... More>>


National: Tauranga Candidate Nominations Open Next Week National Party members seeking to be our candidate for the upcoming Tauranga By-election will have just over two weeks to get their nominations in, National Party President Peter Goodfellow says... More>>

The Treasury: COVID-19 Shows The Importance Of A Strong Government Balance Sheet
The Treasury’s 2022 Investment Statement: He Puna Hao Pātiki published today underlines how good management of the government balance sheet helped our COVID-19 response and is an important lever for lifting living standards, says Treasury Secretary Caralee McLiesh... More>>

Ardern: Conveys NZ Support In Call To Ukraine PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this morning spoke to Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, to reiterate New Zealand’s strong support for Ukraine and its people, and our unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s aggression... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 