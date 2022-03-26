Unspent Auckland Fuel Tax Now More Than $300m

Over $300 million collected by the regional fuel tax is now sitting idle in the Government’s bank account while Aucklanders remain stuck in traffic, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“The Government continues to take money from Aucklanders at the petrol pump, with the unspent revenue gathered from the fuel tax now at more than $300 million.

“This is just another sign of Labour’s inability to deliver.

“The Government and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said this money was desperately needed for Auckland to fix congestion, so why is it sitting in a bank account gathering dust?

“With $51 million wasted on a failed attempt to build an unpopular cycle bridge, four years of non-delivery on light rail and cancelled projects like Mill Road and East-West Link, Aucklanders are rightly asking why they're still paying this tax when little is being done to improve our transport network.

“If the Government isn’t going to spend this tax money on transport projects, then the regional fuel tax should be scrapped to give further relief to Kiwis facing a cost of living crisis.”

