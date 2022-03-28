Parliament

Star Power Shines For Kiwi Screen Sector After Oscars Win

Monday, 28 March 2022, 5:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Arts and Economic Development Ministers say the New Zealand screen sector can take a bow after The Power of the Dog won the coveted Best Director Oscar at today’s Academy Award ceremony in Los Angeles.

“The star power of our screen industry is burning a little brighter after Dame Jane Campion’s Oscar win today,” said Carmel Sepuloni.

“On behalf of everyone in Aotearoa New Zealand, we congratulate Dame Jane and all nominees for these prestigious honours and achieving the global recognition they deserve.

“The cast and crew have ensured the spotlight is fixed on this country as a premier film destination. The Oscar nominations recognise those in front of and behind the camera, like Grant Major’s production design, Amber Richard’s set decoration, and Richard Flynn’s sound production.

“The New Zealand Film Commission is on the ground in L.A. pitching to senior executives from major studios, production companies and streaming services, with a message that New Zealand is open for a business and is a great place to make movies.

“There has already been extremely positive feedback from a pre-Oscars event hosted by the New Zealand Consul-General in L.A. Around 70 guests from Hollywood’s screen industry heard first hand from award nominees and the Film Commission.

“More meetings are scheduled this week with more than a dozen studios and screen companies. The success of The Power of the Dog ensures the reputation of our screen sector is on the rise, as we reopen to international visitors” said Carmel Sepuloni.

The Power of the Dog, a New Zealand/Australian Co-production, showcases all of the star qualities of our film and TV industry,” said Stuart Nash. “The Oscar nominations prove we are at the cutting edge of show business and big business when it comes to our screen sector.

“The government’s $8 million investment in the film has been well rewarded. The Oscars win sharpens the focus on our locations and spectacular scenery, our world-class talent, and our professional strengths behind the camera. We are a desirable place to make movies and TV productions,” said Stuart Nash.

