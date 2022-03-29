More Opportunities In Sport For Disabled Young People

Sixteen national and regional organisations have been awarded funding to increase opportunities for young people with disabilities in sport and recreation.

“The Disability Inclusion Fund aims to improve the range and quality of physical activity on offer for disabled young people and build greater capability across the sector to create a more inclusive sector,” Grant Robertson said.

The $3.6 million investment will support the expansion of proven programmes, as well as the development of innovative new ones. Many of the fund’s recipients are existing Sport NZ partners who are receiving specific disability funding for the first time, while some recipients will receive direct funding from Sport NZ for the first time.

There was considerable interest in the fund, with applications received from 68 organisations.

“This highlights the growth in the sector and increased aspirations for disabled tamariki and rangatahi.

“In addition to the Disability Inclusion Fund I have chosen to allocate my Ministerial Discretionary Fund for this year to support Special Olympics with a $44,000 grant.

“The expansion of investment through the new fund is an important step towards supporting young disabled people to participate in quality and equitable play, active recreation and sport of their choice,” Grant Robertson said.

