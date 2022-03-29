A Referendum Is A Conversation
Tuesday, 29 March 2022, 12:23 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The ACT Party welcomes National Leader Christopher
Luxon saying he wants a conversation about co-governance. We
put it to him that a referendum is a conversation where
ordinary people get a say,” says ACT Leader David
Seymour.
“You can’t solve problems by ignoring
them. Luxon says he shares our concerns about co-governance.
It’s time to be bold and have the
conversation.
“By dismissing a referendum Luxon
would be ignoring the problem and hoping it’ll go away.
That’s been the strategy of successive National
governments in the past, ACT is challenging Christopher
Luxon’s Government to be different and deliver real
change.
“It’s promising to see National agree with
ACT that the Māori Health Authority should be scrapped. The
creation of a separate Māori Health Authority is a divisive
move. The Government must stop separating New Zealanders
based on their race and focus on the common dignity of us
all. This is common ground where we can work
together.
“It’s time for honest and bold
conversations. ACT exists to do more than just win office
and hold it. We want to equip New Zealand with the best
policies in the world. We stand for real
change.”
