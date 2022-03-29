Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Louisa Wall Resigns From Parliament

Tuesday, 29 March 2022, 1:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

Louisa Wall has today confirmed her intention to resign from parliament, drawing to a close a significant 14 year parliamentary term.

First elected in 2008 as a Labour List MP, she also held the seat of Manurewa from 2011 to 2020. During her time in parliament, among her many achievements she championed and won marriage equality for same-sex couples, passed law that establishes safe zones for women having abortions and in most recent weeks advanced legislation for Paige Harris.

“It’s been an honour to represent and provide a voice in parliament to those who are so often unheard,” Louisa Wall said.

“In both my parliamentary and electorate work I’ve focused on giving a voice to communities and the vulnerable. I am proud of the work I’ve led to make Aotearoa/New Zealand a more inclusive country.

“It was a privilege to lead the marriage equality law change. Not being able to get married to the person you loved unfairly marginalised members of the rainbow community and was unjust.

“As we said at the time the sky wouldn’t fall in, and it hasn’t. In fact it’s funny to look back at all the abuse we endured at the time. I’ve seen how it’s helped to bring down walls of fear and discrimination. It’s made a more inclusive and accepting society and that will always bring me a great sense of pride.

“As an MP my approach has been to identify problems and work to fix them with whoever I can. And that has often meant building wide parliamentary support from all parties in parliament. When you look back at my successful Members Bills one thing that stands out is the cross-section of support I often had to build to get them passed, often forming collaborative alliances.

“I’ve loved working as a parliamentarian and have enjoyed building relationships with colleagues across the house. Most recently I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my role as Co-Chair of the Inter-parliamentary Alliance on China and advocating for human rights.

“My resignation has come about following events during the 2020 election. Leaving parliament is always tinged with some sadness but I do so still passionate about serving New Zealanders. I’ve enjoyed the responsibility of service and I’m looking forward to now serving in different ways.

“While I’m resigning from parliament at this time, I’ll continue to be involved in the issues I am passionate about; particularly indigenous rights, human rights, equality and the rights of women and the LGBTQI+ community,” Louisa Wall said.

“Louisa has been a hero to many throughout her parliamentary career. Her commitment to human rights and equality has been absolutely unwavering. She has been relentless in her pursuit of human rights for all,” Labour Leader Jacinda Ardern said.

“As successful in the parliament as she was in the sporting arena previously, Louisa is internationally renowned for her work and I am sure we will see her before too long continuing her advocacy in a new arena.

“On behalf of the Labour Party I wish Louisa all the best with her next steps. I know she will keep advocating for justice and does so with the support, aroha and thanks of her Labour family and all she served,” Jacinda Ardern said.

Louisa Wall won’t be providing any further comment today. She will give her valedictory statement on 14 April.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Oscars, And How An Iran Deal Could Mean Cheaper Petrol


Uh oh. In an embarrassing case of counting chickens prematurely, the government had sent a delegation to Hollywood to capitalise on the expected Oscar coronation of The Power of the Dog. In the end, the film got only one win – Jane Campion as Best Director - from its twelve nominations. Could be wrong, but I think that makes it the first film since The Graduate ( 55 years ago!) to take home the Best Director award and nothing else. In fact, considering how Dune cleaned up the technical awards, Campion was possibly fortunate that the Academy had, in its infinite wisdom, chosen to exclude Dune director Denis Villeneuve from the Best Director category...
More>>



 
 

Ombudsman: Ministry Acted Unreasonably Over Consultation On Erebus Memorial Site
The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier says Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage acted unreasonably by not consulting more widely before forming a preference for a location for the proposed National Erebus Memorial in Auckland... More>>



ACT: Proposes Referendum On Co-governance
This election, ACT will be campaigning for a referendum on co-governance,” says ACT Leader David Seymour. “ACT proposes that the next Government pass legislation defining the Principles of the Treaty, in particularly their effect on democratic institutions... More>>


Government: Post-peak Plan A Safe Return To Greater Normality
New Zealand’s successful management of the Omicron outbreak and high rates of vaccination mean it’s now safe to ease the restrictions that have successfully prevented widespread health and economic damage... More>>

ALSO:



Gisborne: Prime Minister Visits Ravaged Coast
The Prime Minister visited some of the worst-hit areas of the region to see for herself the damage and talk to those affected. With her was fiancé Clarke Gayford, Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence group controller David Wilson... More>>



Government: Plan To Lift Student Achievement In Maths And Literacy
The Government has a plan to improve how and what our kids are learning at school, Education and Associate Education Ministers Chris Hipkins, Jan Tinetti and Kelvin Davis announced today... More>>



National: Tauranga Candidate Nominations Open Next Week National Party members seeking to be our candidate for the upcoming Tauranga By-election will have just over two weeks to get their nominations in, National Party President Peter Goodfellow says... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 