Louisa Wall Resigns From Parliament

Louisa Wall has today confirmed her intention to resign from parliament, drawing to a close a significant 14 year parliamentary term.

First elected in 2008 as a Labour List MP, she also held the seat of Manurewa from 2011 to 2020. During her time in parliament, among her many achievements she championed and won marriage equality for same-sex couples, passed law that establishes safe zones for women having abortions and in most recent weeks advanced legislation for Paige Harris.

“It’s been an honour to represent and provide a voice in parliament to those who are so often unheard,” Louisa Wall said.

“In both my parliamentary and electorate work I’ve focused on giving a voice to communities and the vulnerable. I am proud of the work I’ve led to make Aotearoa/New Zealand a more inclusive country.

“It was a privilege to lead the marriage equality law change. Not being able to get married to the person you loved unfairly marginalised members of the rainbow community and was unjust.

“As we said at the time the sky wouldn’t fall in, and it hasn’t. In fact it’s funny to look back at all the abuse we endured at the time. I’ve seen how it’s helped to bring down walls of fear and discrimination. It’s made a more inclusive and accepting society and that will always bring me a great sense of pride.

“As an MP my approach has been to identify problems and work to fix them with whoever I can. And that has often meant building wide parliamentary support from all parties in parliament. When you look back at my successful Members Bills one thing that stands out is the cross-section of support I often had to build to get them passed, often forming collaborative alliances.

“I’ve loved working as a parliamentarian and have enjoyed building relationships with colleagues across the house. Most recently I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my role as Co-Chair of the Inter-parliamentary Alliance on China and advocating for human rights.

“My resignation has come about following events during the 2020 election. Leaving parliament is always tinged with some sadness but I do so still passionate about serving New Zealanders. I’ve enjoyed the responsibility of service and I’m looking forward to now serving in different ways.

“While I’m resigning from parliament at this time, I’ll continue to be involved in the issues I am passionate about; particularly indigenous rights, human rights, equality and the rights of women and the LGBTQI+ community,” Louisa Wall said.

“Louisa has been a hero to many throughout her parliamentary career. Her commitment to human rights and equality has been absolutely unwavering. She has been relentless in her pursuit of human rights for all,” Labour Leader Jacinda Ardern said.

“As successful in the parliament as she was in the sporting arena previously, Louisa is internationally renowned for her work and I am sure we will see her before too long continuing her advocacy in a new arena.

“On behalf of the Labour Party I wish Louisa all the best with her next steps. I know she will keep advocating for justice and does so with the support, aroha and thanks of her Labour family and all she served,” Jacinda Ardern said.

Louisa Wall won’t be providing any further comment today. She will give her valedictory statement on 14 April.

