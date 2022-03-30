Parliament

‘Transparent’ Govt Blocks Mental Health Briefing

Wednesday, 30 March 2022, 12:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Labour has once again blocked a request by National for a briefing to select committee, this time refusing a briefing from the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission on their monitoring report, National’s Mental Health and Suicide Prevention spokesperson Matt Doocey says.

“It is appalling that today Labour MPs have used their majority to block my call for a briefing from the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission on their first monitoring report, which was damning of the Government’s performance in mental health.

“This arrogant Labour Government has no interest in transparency, despite promising to be the most ‘open’ and ‘transparent’ government ever.

“They may not like what was in the Commission’s report, but if Labour really wants to improve mental health outcomes for Kiwis, they need to listen to what the experts and people who have been touched by mental illness are saying and allow the select committee to ask questions.

“The establishment of the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission was a recommendation of Labour’s own mental health inquiry. It is bizarre that not long ago they passed legislation to establish the Commission and are now blocking a briefing from them at select committee.

“Labour’s excuse was they did not think there were any questions to be asked as the report was already public. But that’s not up to them to decide – National, ACT and the Greens all voted for a briefing because we all have questions, and so do experts and the public.

“For a start, I’d like to ask why the improvements in mental health have not materialised following Labour’s announcement of $1.9 billion for the sector, as stated in the report. And with early signs of a shadow pandemic of declining youth mental health, what does the report tell us about how best to respond?

“We don’t have time to waste when it comes to addressing New Zealand’s growing mental health challenges. I’m calling on Labour to reconsider their refusal for a briefing.”

