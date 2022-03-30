Parliament

Break Up Supermarket Duopoly And Guarantee Liveable Incomes

Wednesday, 30 March 2022, 1:06 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party is calling on the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark to break up the supermarket duopoly.

“There is an inequality crisis in New Zealand, and food prices are just another reason why we need to break the supermarket duopoly and ensure everyone has a liveable income,” says Ricardo Menéndez March, spokesperson for commerce and consumer affairs.

“We all want children to have access to healthy, nourishing kai. However, as the Commerce Commission recently showed, supermarkets are raking in $430 million a year in excess profits as thousands of families struggle to put food on the table.

“Even before the current inflation spike, more than one in four children living in some of the country’s worst-off families were going without fresh fruit and vegetables. Around one in five kids also said they were living in households where food runs out.

“And we know it’s getting worse. Stats NZ released data earlier this month that shows that the price of fruit and vegetables is a massive 17 percent higher than a year ago.

“Speaking in the House on Tuesday, Minister Clark said that he had not ruled out exploring further measures if the recommendations in the recent Commerce Commission report do not achieve the level of competition we need.

“The following day Fairer Futures released data showing that even with the Government’s 1 April welfare increases, some of the country’s worst-off families need $300 a week more in support to make ends meet.

“There are two very clear opportunities to make it possible for every family to afford the food they need. Step one: immediately increase benefits to liveable levels. Step two: break up the supermarket duopoly.

“People need liveable incomes and a grocery sector that puts the wellbeing of the communities and the environment before profits.”

“While National trumpets its failed trickle-down economics, the Greens will continue fighting for the Government to adopt the necessary solutions to enable all New Zealanders to thrive,” says Ricardo Menéndez March.

Gordon Campbell: On The Oscars, And How An Iran Deal Could Mean Cheaper Petrol


Uh oh. In an embarrassing case of counting chickens prematurely, the government had sent a delegation to Hollywood to capitalise on the expected Oscar coronation of The Power of the Dog. In the end, the film got only one win – Jane Campion as Best Director - from its twelve nominations. Could be wrong, but I think that makes it the first film since The Graduate ( 55 years ago!) to take home the Best Director award and nothing else. In fact, considering how Dune cleaned up the technical awards, Campion was possibly fortunate that the Academy had, in its infinite wisdom, chosen to exclude Dune director Denis Villeneuve from the Best Director category...
Government: A Major Step Towards A Fairer System For New Zealand Workers
The Government has taken another step today on its pre-election commitment to lift incomes and improve working conditions of everyday kiwis with the introduction of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill to Parliament... More>>

Ombudsman: Ministry Acted Unreasonably Over Consultation On Erebus Memorial Site
The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier says Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage acted unreasonably by not consulting more widely before forming a preference for a location for the proposed National Erebus Memorial in Auckland... More>>



ACT: Proposes Referendum On Co-governance
This election, ACT will be campaigning for a referendum on co-governance,” says ACT Leader David Seymour. “ACT proposes that the next Government pass legislation defining the Principles of the Treaty, in particularly their effect on democratic institutions... More>>


Labour: Louisa Wall Resigns From Parliament National Louisa Wall has today confirmed her intention to resign from parliament, drawing to a close a significant 14 year parliamentary term. First elected in 2008 as a Labour List MP, she also held the seat of Manurewa from 2011 to 2020... More>>


Gisborne: Prime Minister Visits Ravaged Coast
The Prime Minister visited some of the worst-hit areas of the region to see for herself the damage and talk to those affected. With her was fiancé Clarke Gayford, Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence group controller David Wilson... More>>



Government: Plan To Lift Student Achievement In Maths And Literacy
The Government has a plan to improve how and what our kids are learning at school, Education and Associate Education Ministers Chris Hipkins, Jan Tinetti and Kelvin Davis announced today... More>>


