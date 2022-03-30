New Chief Electoral Officer Recommended For Appointment
Wednesday, 30 March 2022, 4:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi confirmed Parliament’s
recommendation to appoint Karl Le Quesne as the new Chief
Electoral Officer of the Electoral Commission/Te Kaitiaki
Take Kōwhiri.
Mr Le Quesne takes over from Alicia
Wright who is standing down after serving in the role since
January 2017.
Kris Faafoi said the Electoral
Commission needs a Chief Electoral Officer with proven
operational leadership, a sound understanding of the
electoral process, and a track-record demonstrating a clear
commitment to neutrality and delivery in a complex political
environment.
“Mr Le Quesne has the full range of
skills and attributes to ensure that the Commission
continues to administer the electoral system impartially,
efficiently and effectively,” Kris Faafoi said.
The
Minister also thanked outgoing Chief Electoral Officer
Alicia Wright for the successful delivery of two elections
(including one in 2020 with health measures in place for
COVID-19 and a change in election date), two referendums,
and overseeing the introduction of Election Day
enrolment.
It now remains for the Governor General to
officially appoint Mr Le
Quesne.
