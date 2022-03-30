New Chief Electoral Officer Recommended For Appointment

Justice Minister Kris Faafoi confirmed Parliament’s recommendation to appoint Karl Le Quesne as the new Chief Electoral Officer of the Electoral Commission/Te Kaitiaki Take Kōwhiri.

Mr Le Quesne takes over from Alicia Wright who is standing down after serving in the role since January 2017.

Kris Faafoi said the Electoral Commission needs a Chief Electoral Officer with proven operational leadership, a sound understanding of the electoral process, and a track-record demonstrating a clear commitment to neutrality and delivery in a complex political environment.

“Mr Le Quesne has the full range of skills and attributes to ensure that the Commission continues to administer the electoral system impartially, efficiently and effectively,” Kris Faafoi said.

The Minister also thanked outgoing Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright for the successful delivery of two elections (including one in 2020 with health measures in place for COVID-19 and a change in election date), two referendums, and overseeing the introduction of Election Day enrolment.

It now remains for the Governor General to officially appoint Mr Le Quesne.

