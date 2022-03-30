Parliament

Te Rohe O Rongokako Joint Redress Bill Passes First Reading

Nga uri o Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-ā-Rua, Rangitāne o Wairarapa and Rangitāne o Tamaki nui-ā-Rua witnessed the passing of the first reading of Te Rohe o Rongokako Joint Redress Bill (the Joint Redress Bill) at Parliament today.

The historical claims of both groups are settled through individual settlements, and provide comprehensive commercial, cultural and apology redress. The Joint Redress Bill gives effect to specific cultural redress shared between Ngāti Kahungunu and Rangitāne in their rohe of Tāmaki nui-ā-Rua and Wairarapa, from Cape Palliser to Cape Turnagain.

“This is an important milestone in finalising the settlements of both iwi as it recognises the long standing association of both Ngāti Kahungunu and Rangitāne with lands and waters in their rohe, which I hope will benefit many generations to come,” Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister Andrew Little said.

The Joint Redress Bill includes sites at Mākirikiri, Mataikona, Castlepoint, Wairarapa Moana (Lake Wairarapa) and the Ruamahanga River catchment.

It establishes the Wairarapa Moana Statutory Board, composed of members appointed by Rangitāne, Ngāti Kahungunu, the Minister of Conservation, the Wellington Regional Council, and the South Wairarapa District Council. The Board will act as a guardian of the moana for the benefit of current and future generations.

“Both iwi have been waiting a long time to see the shared cultural redress provided in their Deeds of Settlement enacted through the legislative process.

This is about the acknowledgement of the longstanding connection and mana rangatiratanga of both Ngāti Kahungunu and Rangitāne over their whenua, awa, and moana,” Andrew Little said.

 

 

Kua hipa te Pire Puretumu Ngātahi mō Te Rohe o Rongokako i te pānuitanga tuatahi

I rongo, i kite hoki ngā uri o Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa me Tāmaki nui-ā-Rua, o Rangitāne o Wairarapa me Rangitāne o Tāmaki nui-ā-Rua hoki, i te hipatanga o te pānuitanga tuatahi o te Pire Puretumu Ngātahi mō Te Rohe o Rongokako (te Pire Puretumu Ngātahi) i Pāremata i tēnei rā.

He mea whakatau ngā kokoraho nō mua a ngā rōpū e rua mā ngā whakataunga takitahi, ā, mā ērā e tōtōpū ai te puretumu ā-arumoni, ā-ahurea, ā-whakapāha hoki. Ka ara ake i te Pire Puretumu Ngātahi te puretumu ā-ahurea e motuhake ana i waenga i a Ngāti Kahungunu me Rangitāne i ō rāua rohe o Tāmaki nui-ā-Rua me Wairarapa, mai i Te Mātakitaki a Kupe ki Te Aho a Māui.

“He pae whakahirahira tēnei i te whakatutukitanga o ngā whakataunga mō ngā iwi e rua, nā te mea e whakaaturia ana te ukiuki o te hononga o Ngāti Kahungunu me Rangitāne ki ngā whenua me ngā wai i ō rāua rohe, ka mutu, e tūmanako ana au ka whai hua ngā whakatipuranga e hia rā ka whānau mai ā tōna wā,” hei tā te Minita mō ngā Take Tiriti o Waitangi, hei tā Andrew Little.

Ka whai wāhi ki te Pire Puretumu Ngātahi ngā wāhi i Mākirikiri, i Mātaikona, i Rangiwhakaoma, i Wairarapa Moana me te hikuwai o te awa o Ruamāhanga.

Ka tū i te pire nei te Poari Whai Mana ā-Ture o Wairarapa Moana, i whai wāhi ai ngā mema ka kopoua e Rangitāne, e Ngāti Kahungunu, e te Minita o Te Papa Atawhai, e Te Kaunihera ā-Rohe o Te Whanganui-a-Tara, me Te Kaunihera ā-Takiwā o Wairarapa ki te Tonga. Ka noho te poari hei kaitiaki i te moana hei painga mō ngā whakatipuranga o nāianei, o anamata hoki.

“Kua roa ngā iwi e rua e tatari ana kia kite i te ngātahi o te puretumu ā-ahurea i ā rātou Whakaaetanga ā-Tuhi mō te Whakataunga i whakamanatia ai mā te tukanga ā-ture.

He whakaaetanga tēnei i te ukiuki o te hononga, i te mana rangatiratanga hoki o Ngāti Kahungunu me Rangitāne i ō rāua whenua, i ō rāua awa, i ō rāua moana hoki,” te kī a Andrew Little.

