Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Cost Of Living Package Supports Most Kiwi Families

Thursday, 31 March 2022, 11:43 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

· Working For Families boost sees nearly 60 percent of kiwi families better off by an average of $20 a week

· 855,000 superannuitants will see their payments increase - $52 per fortnight for a single person and $80 for a couple

· Over 100,000 individuals and families with children better off by on average $60 a week.

· Income increases on top of 25c a litre reduction on fuel excise and introduction of half price public transport for three months.

· More to come. From 1 May a million New Zealanders will start receiving the winter energy payment putting an extra $700 in total in the pockets of families over the colder months.

April 1 marks the beginning of a cost of living package that will see most families and many other households receive extra support to assist with rising cost.

The usual annual adjustments have been boosted this year by additional increases to Working for Families, main benefit rates, the minimum wage and childcare support income thresholds. Half priced public transport starts from April 1 for three months and over one million New Zealanders will see further increases when the Winter Energy Payment kicks in on May 1.

“The whole world is dealing with inflation as a result of COVID costs, supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine. Kiwi households are feeling the effects too which is why we’ve taken swift action that will make a difference for families right now,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“There’s no silver bullet that will fix the current situation, which is why this Government is being responsive by implementing a range of changes to reduce costs on families who need it most. This includes the recent 25 cents a litre reduction in fuel excise, the introduction of half price public transport for three months, and increases to the Family Tax Credit.

“Just as the Government supported New Zealand families through COVID-19 we will support them again through the economic response. So in addition to increasing financial support for families we are also committed to getting to the source of the problem, including the lack of competition in our supermarkets.

“Tomorrows improvements are on top of help we’ve already provided to families like 45 million free lunches in schools, free GP visits free for children aged 13 and younger, removing donations at over 90 percent of schools and increasing paid parental leave to 6 months.

“We are committed to responding to the financial challenges New Zealanders face and provide support to those who need it the most to get through these difficult times,” Jacinda Ardern said.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Good Riddance To The America’s Cup


So the America’s Cup defence is off to Barcelona. Supposedly, if you could drill a hole through Auckland to the other side of the world, you’d come out near Seville, barely a two hour plane trip from Barcelona. Right now, quite a few yachting fans would probably like to put Grant Dalton and Emirates Team New Zealand ( ETNZ) into such a hole, and seal it off. The rest of us are just happy to be rid of the thing...
More>>



 
 


Wellington.Scoop: Transmission Gully Opens
Transmission Gully was officially opened this morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the Prime Minister, MPs and mayors. But the public will not get to drive on it until tomorrow... More>>


Government: A Major Step Towards A Fairer System For New Zealand Workers
The Government has taken another step today on its pre-election commitment to lift incomes and improve working conditions of everyday kiwis with the introduction of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill to Parliament... More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman: Ministry Acted Unreasonably Over Consultation On Erebus Memorial Site
The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier says Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage acted unreasonably by not consulting more widely before forming a preference for a location for the proposed National Erebus Memorial in Auckland... More>>


Labour: Louisa Wall Resigns From Parliament National Louisa Wall has today confirmed her intention to resign from parliament, drawing to a close a significant 14 year parliamentary term. First elected in 2008 as a Labour List MP, she also held the seat of Manurewa from 2011 to 2020... More>>


Gisborne: Prime Minister Visits Ravaged Coast
The Prime Minister visited some of the worst-hit areas of the region to see for herself the damage and talk to those affected. With her was fiancé Clarke Gayford, Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence group controller David Wilson... More>>



Government: Plan To Lift Student Achievement In Maths And Literacy
The Government has a plan to improve how and what our kids are learning at school, Education and Associate Education Ministers Chris Hipkins, Jan Tinetti and Kelvin Davis announced today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 