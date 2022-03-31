Parliament

Arrogant Labour Abuses Its Power Yet Again

Thursday, 31 March 2022, 12:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Labour has today rejected a call for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade to appear at the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee, National’s Trade and Export Growth spokesperson Todd McClay says.

“This arrogant Labour Government has once again abused its power, this time by blocking a request by National for MFAT to appear before the select committee to answer questions on the New Zealand-United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement.

“The NZ-UK FTA is a significant trade agreement for New Zealand. During public hearings today, submitters raised issues that opposition members of the committee sought clarification on.

“But in yet another rejection of democracy, first-term Labour MPs Ingrid Leary, Tracey McLellan and Ibrahim Omer said the Government would not allow MFAT to appear before the committee and voted down a motion for them to do so.

“This is a disturbing pattern of behaviour from the party that promised it would be the most open’ and ‘transparent’ government ever. It now seems the opposite is true.

“Today is just the latest in a growing list of occurrences where Labour has blocked the Opposition’s access to government officials and prevented briefings on issues important to New Zealand.

“Just yesterday, Labour blocked a request for the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission to provide a briefing on their mental health report and the Police Minister again rejected calls from National’s Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell to meet with the Police Commissioner.

“We all agree the NZ-UK FTA is a great thing for New Zealand and there should be no reason for the Government should want to prevent questions being asked about it.

“It’s pure arrogance from a Government that seems to think it is above democracy and transparency.”

