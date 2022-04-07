Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Police Wait Times Skyrocket Under Labour

Thursday, 7 April 2022, 9:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

New figures showing Police response times have more than doubled since 2017 are a shameful reflection of this Government’s political grandstanding over staff numbers, says National’s Police Spokesperson, Mark Mitchell.

“Figures released to National under the Official Information Act show the length of time it is taking Police to get to an incident has absolutely skyrocketed,” Mark Mitchell says.

“The average response time across all policing districts has more than doubled. The worst area is Auckland City, where response times have gone up 321 per cent. In some cases Police are taking almost two hours to respond.

“Police numbers across the country have increased and the Government is quick to talk about how excellent that is, but the reality is Kiwis who need the help of Police are waiting much longer.

“Gang membership is growing faster than the Police muster. It’s all very well for there to be extra Police, but if the gangs are better resourced and growing faster, the country becomes less safe.

“This growth in gang numbers, combined with additional tasks like manning MIQ facilities and COVID checkpoints, has taken frontline staff away from their communities, stretching the thin blue line to the point that they are now struggling to respond quickly to calls for help from the public.

“To have the Police Minister tell the country last week that she rejects an increase in gang tensions, is exactly why both the public and the Police are now paying the price of a stretched Police service being unable to respond the way they want to.

“Police may have more colleagues, but that doesn’t necessarily mean better service. What the Police need is a Minister that will give them the leadership and tools that they need to get the job done.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Our Feeble Contribution To Russian Sanctions


As the evidence of Russian atrocities in Ukraine mounts up, the West’s rhetoric has tried to keep up with the pace. Is Putin a war criminal? Do the actions of the Russian military– the deliberate shooting of hundreds of civilians, the relentless shelling of residential neighbourhoods, the use of cluster bombs, the systematic use of rape to terrorise the civilian population - qualify as genocide? Having the Biden administration pose such questions would have a lot more credibility if the US actually belonged to the International Court of Justice and recognised its jurisdiction...
More>>



 
 

Government: New Zealand to apply trade sanctions in response to Russian atrocities
As part of the Government’s ongoing response to the conflict in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor have announced significant new sanctions against Russia... More>>


Covid-19 & Government: New Zealand Remains At Red
The Government has received public health advice that now is not yet the time to ease the existing restrictions and drop from Red to Orange. Even though much of the country has likely experienced the peak of the Omicron outbreak, many regions and rural areas around New Zealand are facing an increase in case numbers. .. More>>


Infrastructure NZ: How New Zealand Built Its Housing Crisis
New research from the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga shows how Kiwis laid the foundations of today’s housing crisis over half a century ago. Te Waihanga Economics Director Peter Nunns says that house prices have bolted since 1980... More>>

Tauranga: By-election Date Announced
The Tauranga by-election will be held on Saturday 18 June, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. The by-election follows the announcement of the resignation of National MP Hon Simon Bridges... More>>


Government: New Report Confirms The Case For Emissions Reduction Plan
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is clear: we need a plan now to cut our emissions... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Support Further Collective Action By IEA New Zealand will voluntarily release more of its emergency oil stocks as part of additional action by International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries in response to the ongoing global impact on energy security as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 