Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Matariki Public Holiday To Play Starring Role

Thursday, 7 April 2022, 4:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

In just over a month Aotearoa New Zealand will, for the first time, officially commemorate Matariki with a public holiday.

Legislation to create the annual public holiday, acknowledging the rise of the Matariki star cluster and marking the Māori New Year, passed its third reading today.

“This is a historic moment for all of us,” Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Kiri Allan said.

“It will be the first national holiday to specifically recognise and celebrate mātauranga Māori.

“Unlike National and Act the Government believes New Zealanders deserve a new public holiday, but not at the expense of another such as Labour Day.

“Matariki is not about replacing an existing public holiday. Rather it provides us with a unique, new opportunity to embrace our distinctive national identity and helps to establish our place as a modern Pacific nation.

“Matariki is a time of unity, renewal, celebration, and hope. With the challenges we have all faced in recent times, it allows us to come together with whānau and friends to pause, reflect and look optimistically to the future.

“Research shows there are many benefits to public holidays, with business representatives themselves noting Matariki would give a much-needed mid-year boost to the hospitality and tourism sectors, both of which have done it pretty tough over the past two years.

“And we all know holidays contribute to employee well-being by reducing stress, helping to prevent burn-out and promote work-life balance.

The three major principles underpinning traditional Matariki celebrations are

· Remembrance: honouring those who have passed on, since the last rising of Matariki;

· Celebrating the present: gathering together with family and friends; and

· Looking to the future: looking forward to the promise of a new year.

“So, whether it’s connecting with loved ones and community, taking time to reflect, or caring for our environment, this is a day for all New Zealanders.

“Te Kāhui o Matariki Public Holiday Bill has been drafted in both te reo Māori and English and is only Aotearoa New Zealand’s fifth piece of dual language legislation.

“The Matariki public holiday will always fall on a Friday and will shift slightly each year to align with the maramataka (Māori stellar-lunar calendar).

“Iwi and Māori have a key role to play in helping us to learn about and celebrate Matariki in a way that suits each region and community. Plans are underway for a range of nationwide events to support us to celebrate Matariki across the country.

“With Te Kāhui o Matariki Public Holiday Bill shortly expected to become law, I would like to acknowledge the invaluable guidance of the Matariki Advisory Group, chaired by Professor Rangiānehu Matamua. Their advice and deep knowledge of Matariki has been crucial to the creation of the Matariki public holiday.

“Having this holiday will help us come together to embrace our evolving national identity and celebrate our distinct culture,” Kiri Allan said.

Matariki hunga nui – Matariki brings us together.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Framing The Media Debate


Quite justifiably, TVNZ has got a lot of stick on social media for the bizarre framing it used in last night’s 6pm nws bulletin to announce Dr Ashley Bloomfield’s resignation as Director -General of Health. “Love him or loathe him.” were the words with which the TVNZ newsroom chose to commence its report. Love is problematic. But who, apart from the fringe anti-vaxxers, actually loathes Ashley Bloomfield? As Russell Brown pointed out, the framing was indicative of a media tendency to treat the views of a tiny minority as if they were held by half the population...
More>>



 
 

Government: Clean Car Scheme Races Past 12,000 Rebate Milestone
Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today that the Clean Car rebate scheme has exceeded expectations by already reaching 12,000 approved rebates. “The Clean Car Discount scheme is off to an electric start, helping to get more Kiwis behind the wheel of cheaper electric vehicles... More>>

Government: New Zealand to apply trade sanctions in response to Russian atrocities
As part of the Government’s ongoing response to the conflict in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor have announced significant new sanctions against Russia... More>>


Covid-19 & Government: New Zealand Remains At Red
The Government has received public health advice that now is not yet the time to ease the existing restrictions and drop from Red to Orange. Even though much of the country has likely experienced the peak of the Omicron outbreak, many regions and rural areas around New Zealand are facing an increase in case numbers. .. More>>

Tauranga: By-election Date Announced
The Tauranga by-election will be held on Saturday 18 June, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. The by-election follows the announcement of the resignation of National MP Hon Simon Bridges... More>>


Government: New Report Confirms The Case For Emissions Reduction Plan
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is clear: we need a plan now to cut our emissions... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Support Further Collective Action By IEA New Zealand will voluntarily release more of its emergency oil stocks as part of additional action by International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries in response to the ongoing global impact on energy security as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 