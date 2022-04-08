Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government Takes Action To Give Arts And Culture Sector Certainty

Friday, 8 April 2022, 9:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Government is extending the Arts and Culture Event Support Scheme to cover new and recurring events from 15 June 2022 to 31 January 2023.

“The Government recognises the importance of giving the cultural events sector confidence and certainty, which is why we’re taking action to support the sector to begin planning events for the latter half of 2022,” Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Carmel Sepuloni said.

Previously, the Scheme only covered events in this period if they were already planned before New Zealand moved to Red in January 2022.

“This change aims to further support our artists, musicians, performers and Kiwis who make a living out of arts and culture. It also recognises that a critical part of securing our recovery will be the return of arts and cultural events for all New Zealanders to enjoy.

“The Government remains absolutely committed to ensuring the arts and culture sector survives, adapts and thrives. That’s why the Government’s $374 million COVID-19 Arts and Culture Recovery Programme announced in May 2020 was boosted by an additional $121 million package in February 2022,”

The move to extend coverage of the Arts and Culture Event Support Scheme to new events from 15 June comes alongside other changes for the Scheme designed to relieve pressure on the events sector as the country moves past this Omicron peak.

Those changes include support for outdoor events that can now go ahead at Red under the COVID-19 Protection Framework but that may incur financial losses due to reduced audiences and support for financial losses for events that take place during the first six weeks of a change to Orange. The requirement for use of My Vaccine Pass at events has also been removed, to match the updated Covid Protection Framework settings.

“The additional changes to the Arts and Culture Events Scheme extend support to event organisers as we transition to the new provisions of the COVID-19 Protection Framework, and provide Kiwis with opportunities to go out as their confidence increases. We’re working hard to deliver more certainty in an uncertain world.

“The changes to the Framework represent a milestone for Aotearoa New Zealand’s response to the pandemic. As our country lifts its sights toward recovery, our communities can begin to enjoy events and express our diverse cultures,” said Carmel Sepuloni.

Full details of the Arts and Culture Event Support Scheme are available at mch.govt.nz/arts-and-culture-event-support-scheme

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Framing The Media Debate


Quite justifiably, TVNZ has got a lot of stick on social media for the bizarre framing it used in last night’s 6pm nws bulletin to announce Dr Ashley Bloomfield’s resignation as Director -General of Health. “Love him or loathe him.” were the words with which the TVNZ newsroom chose to commence its report. Love is problematic. But who, apart from the fringe anti-vaxxers, actually loathes Ashley Bloomfield? As Russell Brown pointed out, the framing was indicative of a media tendency to treat the views of a tiny minority as if they were held by half the population...
More>>



 
 

Government: Clean Car Scheme Races Past 12,000 Rebate Milestone
Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today that the Clean Car rebate scheme has exceeded expectations by already reaching 12,000 approved rebates. “The Clean Car Discount scheme is off to an electric start, helping to get more Kiwis behind the wheel of cheaper electric vehicles... More>>

Government: New Zealand to apply trade sanctions in response to Russian atrocities
As part of the Government’s ongoing response to the conflict in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor have announced significant new sanctions against Russia... More>>


Covid-19 & Government: New Zealand Remains At Red
The Government has received public health advice that now is not yet the time to ease the existing restrictions and drop from Red to Orange. Even though much of the country has likely experienced the peak of the Omicron outbreak, many regions and rural areas around New Zealand are facing an increase in case numbers. .. More>>

Tauranga: By-election Date Announced
The Tauranga by-election will be held on Saturday 18 June, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. The by-election follows the announcement of the resignation of National MP Hon Simon Bridges... More>>


Government: New Report Confirms The Case For Emissions Reduction Plan
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is clear: we need a plan now to cut our emissions... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Support Further Collective Action By IEA New Zealand will voluntarily release more of its emergency oil stocks as part of additional action by International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries in response to the ongoing global impact on energy security as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 