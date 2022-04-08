Parliament

Freedom Of Expression On Campus Bill Needed More Than Ever

Friday, 8 April 2022, 10:08 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“New research showing the apprehension Kiwi academics have to speak freely at New Zealand universities highlights the urgent need for my Member’s Bill requiring tertiary education institutions to protect freedom of expression,” says ACT MP Dr James McDowall.

“Curia research commissioned by the Free Speech Union showed almost half of academics are concerned about raising differing perspectives or discussing issues related to gender and sex, while half don’t feel like they’re free to debate or discuss Treaty issues.

“This is deeply concerning. Freedom of expression and academic freedom are critical values for institutions of higher learning. If we allow these values to be eroded then our best and brightest will lose their ability to debate and challenge the status quo, which is essential for any democratic functioning society.

“The Education (Freedom of Expression) Amendment Bill was drawn from the Ballot last year and will ensure tertiary education institutions like universities are funded by taxpayers for the purpose of freely and openly inquiring into ideas.

“Tertiary education institutions are required by the Education Act 1989 and the Bill of Rights Act 1990 to uphold academic freedom and freedom of expression, but it is currently not a condition of funding that institutions adhere to these requirements.

“As a result, we’ve seen universities de-platform speakers and cancel events citing ‘mental harm’ to students.

“Essentially, there are no consequences if an institution actively inhibits freedom of expression without legitimate cause.

“My Bill requires that tertiary education institutions protect freedom of expression, including by issuing codes of practice that set out the procedures students and staff should follow to uphold freedom of expression, and by ensuring that the requirements of codes of practice are met.

"Tertiary education institutions will not be allowed to rely on their duty to eliminate or minimise potential risk of mental harm to students, staff, or visitors under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 as a reason not to comply with their duty to ensure freedom of speech.

"Tertiary education institutions will be ineligible for funding, and may have funding suspended, revoked, or withdrawn, if they fail to comply with the requirement to protect freedom of expression.

“I encourage the Government to address this growing problem across our academic institutions and adopt my Member’s Bill.”

Gordon Campbell: On Framing The Media Debate


Quite justifiably, TVNZ has got a lot of stick on social media for the bizarre framing it used in last night's 6pm nws bulletin to announce Dr Ashley Bloomfield's resignation as Director -General of Health. "Love him or loathe him." were the words with which the TVNZ newsroom chose to commence its report. Love is problematic. But who, apart from the fringe anti-vaxxers, actually loathes Ashley Bloomfield? As Russell Brown pointed out, the framing was indicative of a media tendency to treat the views of a tiny minority as if they were held by half the population...
More>>



 
 

Government: Clean Car Scheme Races Past 12,000 Rebate Milestone
Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today that the Clean Car rebate scheme has exceeded expectations by already reaching 12,000 approved rebates. "The Clean Car Discount scheme is off to an electric start, helping to get more Kiwis behind the wheel of cheaper electric vehicles...

Government: New Zealand to apply trade sanctions in response to Russian atrocities
As part of the Government's ongoing response to the conflict in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O'Connor have announced significant new sanctions against Russia...


Covid-19 & Government: New Zealand Remains At Red
The Government has received public health advice that now is not yet the time to ease the existing restrictions and drop from Red to Orange. Even though much of the country has likely experienced the peak of the Omicron outbreak, many regions and rural areas around New Zealand are facing an increase in case numbers. ..

Tauranga: By-election Date Announced
The Tauranga by-election will be held on Saturday 18 June, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. The by-election follows the announcement of the resignation of National MP Hon Simon Bridges...


Government: New Report Confirms The Case For Emissions Reduction Plan
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is clear: we need a plan now to cut our emissions...


Government: New Zealand To Support Further Collective Action By IEA New Zealand will voluntarily release more of its emergency oil stocks as part of additional action by International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries in response to the ongoing global impact on energy security as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, says Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods...


