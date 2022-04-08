Tauranga Declares ACT The Most Effective Opposition Party

“A poll carried out by the ACT Party in Tauranga shows why Cameron Luxton will be a strong candidate in the upcoming by-election,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Five hundred people in the electorate were asked who they thought had been the most effective Opposition Party since the 2020 election. Majority answered the ACT Party – with 52 per cent viewing ACT as the strongest Opposition.

“I’m incredibly proud to lead a team of hard-working MPs who are holding the Government to account and proposing new policies. A vote for Cameron Luxton would mean an even stronger ACT Party.

“The people of Tauranga also agreed the country is moving in the wrong direction, with 64 per cent saying we’re on the wrong track. Numbers like this show it’s time to send a message to Wellington, it’s time for real change,” says Mr Seymour.

“This poll shows me I have lot to live to up to be an effective ACT MP and representative for Tauranga and I’m up for the job,” says Cameron Luxton.

“Tauranga is my home, I was raised here, I own a business here and now I’m raising my kids here.

“This election isn’t about Labour and National, it’s about Tauranga. A stronger ACT will show the Government that it’s time for real change.

“ACT has opened a campaign office in Tauranga, we’re relocating the ACT Party Bus to the city, and I’ll be campaigning relentlessly to show Tauranga that a vote for ACT is a vote for better infrastructure.”

