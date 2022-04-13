Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Liveable Incomes And Rent Controls, Now

Wednesday, 13 April 2022, 12:34 pm
Press Release: Green Party

Stats NZ’s monthly rental and food price indexes released today continue to show that over the last 12 months the essentials have gotten increasingly expensive for thousands of New Zealanders.

The Green Party is calling for action on liveable incomes, rent controls, and food costs.

“Urgent action is needed to address the worsening inequality crisis. The Government can immediately address this through rent controls and a guaranteed minimum income for all,” Chlöe Swarbrick, Green Finance Spokesperson said today.

“Inflation is not experienced equally. Those with the least experience it at a much higher rate than those with the most. While the big end of town has seen an estimated $1trillion wealth transfer with the political decisions made these last two years, those who spend the majority of their incomes on essentials have continued to face extortionately disproportionate pressure to survive.

“Unaffordable rent is a major cause of the inequality crisis in Aotearoa. An immediate rent freeze followed by permanent and meaningful rent controls is essential for helping people to make ends meet,” Chlöe Swarbrick says.

Over the last 12 months, rents have gone up by 5.8%. Food prices have also gone up by 7.6% in the last year. The cost of fruit and vegetables alone has gone up a massive 18 percent in the last year.

“Only yesterday, the Government put out child poverty data showing that across the entire country, nearly one in seven children live in homes where food runs out. For Māori kids, it’s one in four and for Pacific it’s more than one third of all children. There is nothing about this that is acceptable,” says Ricardo Menéndez March, spokesperson for commerce and consumer affairs.

“There is an inequality crisis in New Zealand, and food prices are just another reason why we need to break the supermarket duopoly and ensure everyone has a liveable income. Supermarkets are raking in $430 million a year in excess profits as thousands of families struggle to put food on the table.

“Earlier today the Government said it wants to rein in supermarket profiteering.

“There are two very clear options to make it possible for every family to afford the food they need. Step one: immediately increase benefits to liveable levels. Step two: break up the supermarket duopoly.

“People need liveable incomes, affordable homes, and a grocery sector that puts the wellbeing of the communities and the environment before profits,” says Ricardo Menéndez March.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Gendered Perceptions In Politics


In recent weeks, barely a day has gone by without Christopher Luxon demonstrating the chasm of ability that exists between the leaders of our two major political parties. When his latest gaffe (on public transport funding) was politely pointed out to him by a NZ Herald journalist, Luxon replied: “ I haven’t really thought too deeply about it, to be honest.” Maybe that should be National’s next election campaign slogan: “Thinking Is For The Liberal Elite: Vote National!” For a party that claims to disdain mediocrity, National appears to have elevated a prime specimen of it to its top position...
More>>



 
 


Government: Nurses’ Pay Equity Settlement
I have been advised that the New Zealand Nurses Organisation has decided not to put the historic pay-equity settlement to its members for a vote. The Nurses Organisation and the Public Service Association have been working with district health boards on this process since 2018... More>>

Government: New Zealand Moves To Orange In Time For Easter
Kiwis will be able to enjoy the long weekend with greater freedoms across the country from 11:59pm on Wednesday as New Zealand moves to Orange, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Nilitary: New Zealand Sends C130 Hercules And 50-strong Team To Europe To Support Ukraine
The Government will deploy a C-130H Hercules and 50-strong team to Europe to further support Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the deployment today, with $13 million in further support... More>>


Green Party: Urgent Action Need To Bring Natural Environment Back From The Brink
The release today of Environment Aotearoa 2022 is a sobering reminder of what is at stake if the Government does not step up and take urgent action to protect Aotearoa New Zealand’s native plants, wildlife, habitats and ecosystems... More>>


Government: Annual Food Price Rise Confirms Need To Rein In Supermarkets’ Super Profits
Latest annual food price figures released today confirm the need to rein in the super profits of the supermarket duopoly, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Release More Oil Stocks New Zealand will release 483,000 barrels from its emergency oil stocks as part of additional action by International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries in response to the ongoing global impact on energy security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 