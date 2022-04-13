Parliament

Skyrocketing Food Prices Mean Game Over For ‘Inflation Comes From Overseas’ Tripe

Wednesday, 13 April 2022, 12:35 pm
"The Government’s argument that New Zealand’s rampant inflation isn’t caused by their irresponsible spending has gone up in smoke as food prices have recorded their highest annual increase in the last decade,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Food prices on average have increased by 7.6 per cent in the last year, fruit and vegetables in particular have exploded by 18 per cent and meat, poultry and fish has gone up 8.7 per cent.

“New Zealand is a food superpower. New Zealand farmers grow enough food for eight times our population. If there’s a global supply chain problem, it would make food in New Zealand cheaper because we can’t export it. Fish and berries that can’t be flown to Singapore end up on the local market.

But the Government’s war on businesses and relentless borrowing and spending has fuelled domestic inflation that has crept into our most productive sector. Inflation is too much money chasing after too few goods, and this Government has borrowed, printed and spent too much money.

“Grant and Jacinda are so focused on the PR spin around cost of living and blaming global events like the war in Ukraine that everyday New Zealanders who are struggling to make ends meet are getting forgotten. They deserve straight talk and common-sense solutions rather than disingenuous spin designed to distract from the mess they’ve created.

“Economics 101 shows that when costs increase they will be passed on to the consumer, and Kiwis are feeling this at the grocery shop, the fuel pump, the increasing cost of rent and mortgages, and even in retail shopping.

“It’s time to stop wasteful spending that pumps money into the economy without producing goods and services to buy. Too much money chasing too few goods means inflation.

“We need real change. That means reducing tax, bureaucracy and waste, and maximising opportunity.

“ACT would cut the 30 per cent income tax rate to 17.5 per cent. We would lower the barriers to employment and make it easier for small businesses to hire. Our regulatory reforms would ease the burden on farmers. Our plan for infrastructure and housing reform would get New Zealand moving again.”

Gordon Campbell: On Gendered Perceptions In Politics


In recent weeks, barely a day has gone by without Christopher Luxon demonstrating the chasm of ability that exists between the leaders of our two major political parties. When his latest gaffe (on public transport funding) was politely pointed out to him by a NZ Herald journalist, Luxon replied: “ I haven’t really thought too deeply about it, to be honest.” Maybe that should be National’s next election campaign slogan: “Thinking Is For The Liberal Elite: Vote National!” For a party that claims to disdain mediocrity, National appears to have elevated a prime specimen of it to its top position...
More>>



 
 


Government: Nurses’ Pay Equity Settlement
I have been advised that the New Zealand Nurses Organisation has decided not to put the historic pay-equity settlement to its members for a vote. The Nurses Organisation and the Public Service Association have been working with district health boards on this process since 2018... More>>

Government: New Zealand Moves To Orange In Time For Easter
Kiwis will be able to enjoy the long weekend with greater freedoms across the country from 11:59pm on Wednesday as New Zealand moves to Orange, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Nilitary: New Zealand Sends C130 Hercules And 50-strong Team To Europe To Support Ukraine
The Government will deploy a C-130H Hercules and 50-strong team to Europe to further support Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the deployment today, with $13 million in further support... More>>


Green Party: Urgent Action Need To Bring Natural Environment Back From The Brink
The release today of Environment Aotearoa 2022 is a sobering reminder of what is at stake if the Government does not step up and take urgent action to protect Aotearoa New Zealand’s native plants, wildlife, habitats and ecosystems... More>>


Government: Annual Food Price Rise Confirms Need To Rein In Supermarkets’ Super Profits
Latest annual food price figures released today confirm the need to rein in the super profits of the supermarket duopoly, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Release More Oil Stocks New Zealand will release 483,000 barrels from its emergency oil stocks as part of additional action by International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries in response to the ongoing global impact on energy security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods... More>>

