C-130 Hercules Departs For Europe To Support Ukraine

A New Zealand Defence Force C-130H transport aircraft departed for Europe today to help partner militaries support Ukraine defend itself against Russia’s invasion, Defence Minister Peeni Henare said.

The aircraft left Whenuapai Air Base carrying nine of the 50-strong team that is deploying to support its operations over the next two months in Europe. The rest of the detachment is flying to Europe commercially.

Minister Henare said the Hercules would join a chain of military aircraft from partner nations carrying much needed equipment and supplies to key distribution centres.

“It was a must to be here at Whenuapai to farewell our New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel departing for Europe and recognise their upcoming contribution,” Peeni Henare said.

“The Government appreciates the service and efforts of those personnel who left today and the other personnel who are deploying to Europe, and those who have deployed already.

“New Zealand may be a long way from Europe, but we know that such a blatant attack on a country’s sovereignty is a threat to all of us. That’s why we are doing our bit to support Ukraine,” Peeni Henare said.

