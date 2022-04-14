Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Afghanistan Humanitarian Mission Sees More Than 1500 People Come To Aotearoa New Zealand

Thursday, 14 April 2022, 12:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Government had successfully assisted more than 1500 people to travel from Afghanistan to Aotearoa New Zealand since the Taliban takeover in August 2021, as the taskforce set up to lead the mission comes to an end.

“Operation Whakahokinga Mai has achieved an extraordinary amount in the past 6 months, and marks one of the largest humanitarian efforts undertaken by any New Zealand government in recent decades. It is heartening to see so many people travel safely from Afghanistan,” Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said.

After evacuation efforts were halted on 26 August, Operation Whakahokinga Mai was established to help those originally eligible for evacuation, but still in Afghanistan, to travel to New Zealand.

Operation Whakahokinga Mai, led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, at times numbered more than 100 public servants across several agencies and based in several countries. As part of Whakahokinga Mai, the Afghanistan Departures Taskforce plays a key role in facilitating travel documentation, accommodation and flights for those eligible for assistance. MIQ access and resettlement services are organised by MBIE, and were activated upon arrival to Aotearoa New Zealand.

“This would not have been possible without the hard work of our people onshore and offshore, cooperation with the advocates involved and the great support from our partner countries who played an important role in helping us get our people safely from Afghanistan to New Zealand,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“It has nearly been six months since Operation Whakahokinga Mai was established and I am pleased we have managed to bring nearly 90 percent of those we set out to assist, to Aotearoa. This leaves less than 200 to be assisted from Afghanistan before the operation concludes. We encourage those final 200 to assess their situation and get in contact as soon as possible, before this opportunity closes.

The dedicated Afghanistan Departures Taskforce will close on 29 April 2022. Support will continue to be provided by MFAT to the remaining New Zealand citizens, Permanent Residents and eligible visa-holders until 30 July 2022. From 30 July onward, assistance may be provided on a case by case basis to those with exceptional circumstances preventing them to travel before that date.

Alongside efforts to assist citizens, permanent residents and Afghan visa holders, New Zealand has supported the Afghanistan people through $12 million in humanitarian aid.

“It’s important that we don’t lose sight of the scale and severity of the humanitarian need as new and emerging crises present themselves across the globe. New Zealand will continue to look at ways to support Afghanistan in the wake of its humanitarian crisis,” said Nanaia Mahuta.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Gendered Perceptions In Politics


In recent weeks, barely a day has gone by without Christopher Luxon demonstrating the chasm of ability that exists between the leaders of our two major political parties. When his latest gaffe (on public transport funding) was politely pointed out to him by a NZ Herald journalist, Luxon replied: “ I haven’t really thought too deeply about it, to be honest.” Maybe that should be National’s next election campaign slogan: “Thinking Is For The Liberal Elite: Vote National!” For a party that claims to disdain mediocrity, National appears to have elevated a prime specimen of it to its top position...
More>>



 
 


Government: Nurses’ Pay Equity Settlement
I have been advised that the New Zealand Nurses Organisation has decided not to put the historic pay-equity settlement to its members for a vote. The Nurses Organisation and the Public Service Association have been working with district health boards on this process since 2018... More>>

Government: New Zealand Moves To Orange In Time For Easter
Kiwis will be able to enjoy the long weekend with greater freedoms across the country from 11:59pm on Wednesday as New Zealand moves to Orange, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Nilitary: New Zealand Sends C130 Hercules And 50-strong Team To Europe To Support Ukraine
The Government will deploy a C-130H Hercules and 50-strong team to Europe to further support Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the deployment today, with $13 million in further support... More>>


Green Party: Urgent Action Need To Bring Natural Environment Back From The Brink
The release today of Environment Aotearoa 2022 is a sobering reminder of what is at stake if the Government does not step up and take urgent action to protect Aotearoa New Zealand’s native plants, wildlife, habitats and ecosystems... More>>


Government: Annual Food Price Rise Confirms Need To Rein In Supermarkets’ Super Profits
Latest annual food price figures released today confirm the need to rein in the super profits of the supermarket duopoly, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Release More Oil Stocks New Zealand will release 483,000 barrels from its emergency oil stocks as part of additional action by International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries in response to the ongoing global impact on energy security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 