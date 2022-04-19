50 Projects Fast-tracked Under Govt Scheme

The Government has approved three more projects under the fast-track consenting process, bringing the number of projects that are eligible to apply for resource consents to 50.

The COVID-19 Recovery Fast-track Consenting Act 2020 is a key Government lever to grow the economy, boost jobs, speed up infrastructure development and improve environmental outcomes in response to the economic impacts of COVID-19

“I’m pleased to announce NZ Windfarm’s Te Rere Hau windfarm repowering project, near Palmerston North, has been approved as the fiftieth referred fast-track project,” Environment Minister David Parker said.

“The other two projects approved are the Waimarie Street project residential development in St Heliers, Auckland, and the Flint’s Park West, Ladies Mile-Te Pūtahi project in the Lake Hayes area, Queenstown.

“To date, the 50 projects referred for approval cover 13 of New Zealand’s 16 regions.

“This includes projects from Northland to Wellington and from Taranaki to Bay of Plenty, as well as in Nelson, Canterbury, Otago and Southland.

“Together they have the potential to create more than 18,000 jobs and build 8,772 houses,” David Parker said.

Seventeen of the 50 projects approved under the fast-track legislation have now obtained consent from an expert panel.

These projects are focused on housing, but also include: the Tauhei Solar Farm (Te Aroha); the Ohinewai Foam Factory; the new Whakatane Boat Harbour; the Hananui Aquaculture project (Foveaux Strait); the new Dunedin Hospital, and various other projects expected to promote employment across the regions.

The fast-track process allows for a shorter consenting process that can boost employment and economic recovery but does not replace or circumvent the environmental tests under the Resource Management Act 1991 and is designed to ensure Treaty of Waitangi and Treaty settlement obligations are maintained.

The Minister for the Environment has declined to use the fast- track process for some proposals where public input using the existing RMA processes was considered more appropriate.

“Approval for projects under the fast-track consenting process provides a significant reduction in the time taken to apply for resource consents as well as provide the job and economic benefits that the act was designed to provide.

“Applicants using the fast-track process have saved, on average, 15 months per project,” David Parker said.

Work is being done on whether some form of the fast track process is carried forward into the new resource management system but no decision has been taken.

