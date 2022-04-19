Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

NZ, Singapore Prime Ministers Meet In Singapore

Tuesday, 19 April 2022, 6:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong discussed global and regional challenges and opportunities, their countries’ responses to COVID-19 and the next steps to enhancing the bilateral relationship when they met in Singapore today.

Jacinda Ardern is visiting Singapore and Japan, accompanied by Minister for Trade and Economic Growth Damien O’Connor and a delegation of business leaders, as part of her first overseas trip since the start of the pandemic, to reconnect New Zealand to the world.

“After two tough years with our border closed to protect our people, it is now time to demonstrate that NZ is open for business, students and visitors,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“The pandemic, in particular, has highlighted both the importance and relevance of our long and enduring relationship with Singapore so this is a special place to start,” Jacinda Ardern said.

The Prime Minister received a ceremonial welcome and called on Singapore’s President Halimah Yacob, ahead of her meeting with Prime Minister Lee.

Following their meeting, the Prime Ministers released a Joint Statement setting out their agreement to build on the New Zealand-Singapore Enhanced Partnership by adding a new pillar focused on climate change and the green economy. The new fifth pillar on climate change and sustainability will see New Zealand and Singapore collaborating on a range of issues – low carbon technology to sustainable aviation. They also agreed to deeper cooperation to future-proof supply chains from disruption, an issue which has been highlighted due to global Covid disruptions.

“New Zealand companies already supply a range of solutions to support climate change management and the green economy. Delegate company Cogo, for example, is currently in discussions with several of Asia's biggest banks around carbon footprint integration, and earlier this year announced a partnership with Singapore’s banking technology innovator Moneythor to provide their customers with climate conscious banking solutions,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“Singapore is an important partner for New Zealand in the face of current and future global challenges, from threats to global peace and security to climate change.

“We share a commitment to maintaining an open and inclusive international rules-based order, and to working collectively towards peace and security in our region and globally.

“Not to mention the opportunities Singapore offers our businesses and exporters, as well as the welcome return of tourists to New Zealand,” Jacinda Ardern said.

The Joint Statement from the Prime Ministers of New Zealand and The Republic of Singapore can be found here.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The MIQ Memo And France’s Elections


One word has largely been missing from the coverage of the MoH advice about MIQ: Omicron. The relevant memo was written in November. It was referring to the Delta outbreak and to the relative incidence of the Delta variant in the community as opposed to it coming over the border, given the high numbers or double-vaxxed travellers. The flawed assumption behind the “it took four months until MIQ requirements began to be phased out” is that MIQ facilities could have been closed overnight...
More>>



 
 


Government: Russian Banks Targeted Under Latest Round Of Sanctions
Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced new sanctions against Russia’s largest banks and financial institutions, as part of the Government’s ongoing response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine... More>>


National: Russian Ambassador Needs To Go
The Russian Ambassador’s continued presence in New Zealand is increasingly untenable with the ongoing atrocities in Ukraine and the Russian Embassy’s spreading of disinformation... More>>

Government: Nurses’ Pay Equity Settlement
I have been advised that the New Zealand Nurses Organisation has decided not to put the historic pay-equity settlement to its members for a vote. The Nurses Organisation and the Public Service Association have been working with district health boards on this process since 2018... More>>



Government: NZ, Singapore Prime Ministers Meet In Singapore Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong discussed global and regional challenges and opportunities, their countries’ responses to COVID-19 and the next steps to enhancing the bilateral relationship... More>>

Green Party: Urgent Action Need To Bring Natural Environment Back From The Brink
The release today of Environment Aotearoa 2022 is a sobering reminder of what is at stake if the Government does not step up and take urgent action to protect Aotearoa New Zealand’s native plants, wildlife, habitats and ecosystems... More>>


Government: Annual Food Price Rise Confirms Need To Rein In Supermarkets’ Super Profits
Latest annual food price figures released today confirm the need to rein in the super profits of the supermarket duopoly, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 