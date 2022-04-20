Government Takes Action To Future Proof Supply Chain

A more resilient, productive and lower carbon freight and supply chain sector that will play a pivotal role in growing the economy, and future proof it from further international shocks, is now a step closer, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today.

The Minister has launched Te rautaki ueā me te rautaki whakawhiwhinga o Aotearoa - New Zealand freight & supply chain issues paper, the first step in developing a strategy that will optimise the supply chain over the next 30 years.

“Through COVID we saw how major international disruptions to supply chains can disrupt kiwi businesses, limit the availability of key goods and services and increase the price of everyday goods and services. We are taking action to future proof our supply chain, limiting the impact of the next global shock on our businesses across the country.

“The strategy will help tackle the underlying challenges of our freight and supply chains, future proofing the system against climate change, international shocks, population growth and urbanisation, technological advancements, and shifts in international geopolitics and trading patterns,” Michael Wood said.

“COVID-19 has also shone a light on supply chain vulnerabilities across the globe and domestically. I commend how quickly the sector, including businesses and government agencies, came together to develop innovative solutions to help alleviate some of the immediate pressures. This strategy takes a longer-term view.

“The supply chain’s performance affects every New Zealander. The movement of goods to, from and around our country is essential for our society and economy to function and ourish and impacts our quality of life.

“The supply chain system is very complex, and we need industry and government working together, so we have a high performing freight sector and supply chain into the future.

“The issues paper presents outlines the main issues and opportunities in the coming decades and is based on discussions the Government has had with more than 100 stakeholders from across the supply chain system.

Anyone can make a submission through Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport’s consultation process which is open until 3 June 2022.

