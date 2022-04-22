Commissioners Reappointed To Tauranga City Council

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the reappointment of four commissioners to the Tauranga City Council.

“As the Council continues to face substantial infrastructure and funding challenges, it is clear that ensuring certainty for Tauranga is more important than ever,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“The reappointment of the current Tauranga Commissioners will provide crucial continuity and stability as they work across the city and wider Bay of Plenty region. I look forward to seeing them deliver on the 2024-34 long-term plan and investment opportunities, and I am confident that the trust and confidence that they are building between the Council and community will ensure a smooth transition back to locally elected representatives in July 2024,” said Nanaia Mahuta.

The reappointed Tauranga commissioners are:

· Anne Tolley, Chair of the Commission

· Bill Wasley

· Stephen Selwood

· Shadrach Rolleston

“I want to acknowledge the significant work by the Commission to date, to ensure the best possible future for Tauranga. They have demonstrated the ability to understand the needs of the community and what is required to deliver substantial and necessary change to a rapidly growing city,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

The Tauranga Commission was appointed following an independent review in November 2020 which identified significant governance problems with the Council. The commissioners have been in place since February 2021 and are now appointed for a further term until July 2024.

