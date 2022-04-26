Gen Less Continuing To Cost More

“After revealing last year that taxpayers’ forked out $600,000 for a 30 second compilation of file photos as part of the Right Side of History campaign, ACT has now discovered that the campaign’s cost to taxpayers far exceeds this, with $2.4 million of taxpayers’ money budgeted towards the Gen Less campaign,” says ACT’s Climate Change and Environment spokesperson Simon Court.

“Written Parliamentary Questions to Megan Woods revealed this $2.4 million allocation, which will all be spent by 30 June 2022.

“Considering the original video worked out at $11,000 a second, I shudder to think how the Government is going to burn through the rest of the taxpayer cash.

“This is just totally irresponsible spending when a recession is on the cards and people are hurting financially. It might feel like chump change to Energy Minister Megan Woods but this money comes from hardworking Kiwis and it all adds up.

“It’s no wonder we’re up to our eyeballs in debt as a country when this is what the Government sees as necessary spending.

“If they want to be on the right side of history the Government should start showing taxpayers some respect and stop wasting their cash on expensive, greensplaining ad campaigns.

“If they don’t then their legacy will be one of huge debt and less prosperity for hardworking New Zealanders.”

Link to WPQ 7798 can be found here.

