Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Budget 2022 Invests To Keep Kiwi Kids In Class And Learning

Sunday, 1 May 2022, 2:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Government is committed to improving student attendance at school and kura, Education Minister Chris Hipkins and Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti said in a pre-Budget announcement today.

“It’s clear that young people need to be at school, and yet attendance rates haven’t been good for a long time. It’s a complex issue which has to be addressed right across Government, through social and economic policies that meet the needs of our communities,” Chris Hipkins said.

“There are many reasons why students disengage from learning and this has worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, so we are putting measures in place to help turn that around.

“Funding through Budget 2022 will support changes to the system and more targeted investment to make schools a place where all young people want to be, where they can access the support they need and where there are ways back into learning for those who have disengaged.

“A regional response fund of $40 million over four years is being established to meet local education needs, with a strong initial focus on ensuring students are going to school and are engaged in their learning.

“Funds will be provided through Te Mahau, which works closely with the sector and communities, as well as hapū and iwi to ensure frontline support is getting where it needs to in the way it needs to. Te Mahau was established to support all schools to succeed following the reform of Tomorrow’s Schools.

“Some of what the regional response fund will be used for is ensuring pathways are there for disengaged youth alongside iwi, schools, councils and community groups and providers. It can be used to support whānau-led responses to break the cycle of disengagement, or brokering services with other agencies to ensure students have the level of support they need to stay in school. It’s important and complicated work, which this Government is committed to funding and fixing,” Chris Hipkins said.

Budget 2022 also sees $18.9 million to fund a refresh and enhancement of Positive Behaviour for Learning (PB4L) delivery to ensure the program is incorporating the most up to date research and is tailored to the New Zealand context.

This is a proven programme that has been in place since 2011 and this extra funding will mean:

  • $11.2 million to deliver 14 new School-Wide practitioners so each school using this service receives high quality support tailored to their needs.
  • $7.7 million to expand Check & Connect: Te Hononga and Te Mana Tikitiki, which provides targeted and intensive supports for Māori and Pacific learners at risk of disengaging, using kaupapa Māori and bicultural evidence-based approaches.

“We’re committed to supporting safe and inclusive school environments. This allows young people to be present and focused in their learning,” said Associate Minister of Education Jan Tinetti.

“We also want to support teachers to meet the challenges that come with delivering learning to diverse communities and those with additional learning needs. We know young people thrive when strong connections and relationships exist between schools, parents, whānau and communities and that this improves education outcomes for students.”

Budget 2022 sees more targeted investment aimed specifically at improving attendance and engagement with learning, including:

  • $7.8 million to address cost pressures in the Incredible Years programmes, to support caregivers, whānau, and school and early childhood educators to improve young children’s communication skills and emotional regulation.
  • $6 million to help address current Attendance Service cost pressures and allow providers to increase capacity to support schools.
  • $15.5 million to scale up Te Aho o Te Kura Pounamu support for at-risk young people to reengage in school, in line with its proven ‘Big Picture’ approach, supporting around 2,500 at-risk students annually.

“We also know that having a curriculum that is relevant and engaging is important. That’s why we put significant investment in through Budget 2021 to establish a curriculum centre within Te Mahau, refresh both the New Zealand Curriculum and Te Marautanga o Aotearoa, and launch the new Aotearoa New Zealand Histories curriculum content,” Jan Tinetti said.

“This is a key area to help us shift student progress and achievement, by making schools and kura places where children can see their own values and identity in what they’re learning.

“We know there is no silver bullet to fix school attendance rates. Today’s $88 million funding package provides a suite of targeted measures to ensure there is support in place for students and communities where need is greatest,” Jan Tinetti said.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Parker’s Tax Plan And Musk’s Twitter Purchase


Such is our devotion to the ordinary Kiwi battler, we ruthlessly tax the wages they earn and the stuff they buy, while letting people who amass wealth from speculative investment (and stash it in trusts) to go on their merry way, largely untroubled by the tax department. In the latest round of this dance of injustice, Inland Revenue has been told by its Minister to go forth and gather more robust data on the sources, extent, and locations of personal wealth in this country. In oh… Maybe five years or so, a Tax Principles Tax will have enshrined the findings...
More>>



 
 


Government: Council Ownership Of Waters Entities Confirmed
The Government has confirmed local council ownership and strengthened local voice by accepting the vast majority of the Three Waters Working Group recommendations on representation... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Supporting Communities To Prepare For Climate Impacts
From today New Zealanders can have their say on a proposed National Adaptation Plan to help communities across the country adapt to the unavoidable impacts of climate change... More>>

David Parker: Shining A Light On Unfairness In Our Tax System
Those coming here expecting announcements of new tax policy will be disappointed. None are being made. We have no secret plan to introduce a CGT nor a wealth tax or a deemed income tax, nor others... More>>

Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>



TradeMe: Rents Follow Inflation’s Lead And Grow By 7 Per Cent
The national median weekly rent jumped 7 per cent year-on-year to reach $575 in March, matching the record-high annual inflation growth in Q1 reported by the Reserve Bank last week, according to Trade Me’s latest March Rental Price Index... More>>

Government: Commissioners Reappointed To Tauranga City Council
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the reappointment of four commissioners to the Tauranga City Council.
“As the Council continues to face substantial infrastructure and funding challenges, it is clear that ensuring certainty for Tauranga is more important than ever... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 