Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government Supports Grass Roots Emergency Resilience Initiatives

Monday, 2 May 2022, 2:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Supporting preparations for a potential Alpine Fault rupture on the West Coast is one of several grass roots initiatives benefitting from a Government funding package to strengthen community resilience to emergencies.

“Due to its isolation, its topography, and its proximity, the West Coast is particularly vulnerable to the impacts of an Alpine Fault rupture,” Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan said.

“Recent research shows there is a 75 per cent chance of the Alpine Fault rupturing in the next fifty years, and an 82 percent chance that such an earthquake would be magnitude 8 or higher.

“A boost of $340,000 through the Resilience Fund will enable better access to emergency fuel and power supplies, and will bolster local emergency communication options.

“This is a practical and vital investment that will help to build on the outstanding work done by the AF8 project, another of the nine regional initiatives receiving a total of $879,000 from the fund.”

Other successful initiatives are a project to improve resilience to rain events in Tairawhiti; a Chinese small business resilience conference in Auckland; multilingual children’s storybooks about storms and floods; earthquake education kits in Hawke’s Bay; a regional resilience analysis for Marlborough; a Coastal Community Resilience Guide for the Chatham Islands; and the continuation of a programme in Nelson-Tasman and Marlborough to bring together the eight manawhenua to strengthen Māori planning and preparation for emergencies.

“Yesterday’s release of new data on sea level rise is a timely reminder of why the Government is turning its mind to these issues, and why the proposed National Adaptation plan, which looks to support communities adapt to the unavoidable impacts of climate change, is so important,” Kiri Allan said.

“Each of the initiatives are strongly focused on future-proofing regional emergency management arrangements, making resilience more inclusive for diverse businesses and communities, and increasing the participation of Māori in emergency management planning.

“The Resilience Fund taps into the rich knowledge and expertise of our frontline emergency management practitioners in the regions, making it possible to progress smart new initiatives and test innovative ideas.

“It has made possible a number of valuable projects in recent years, such as the AF8 Alpine Fault earthquake response plan, East Coast LAB (Life at the Boundary) and the Marae Preparedness Toolkit, reflecting the Government’s commitment to bolstering New Zealand’s emergency management system,” Kiri Allan said.

Applications were considered by a panel against criteria with emphasis on improved collaboration, improved resilience locally and regionally, and consistent approaches.

The Resilience Fund is distributed on an annual basis. For full details on the successful applicants, visit: http://www.civildefence.govt.nz/cdem-sector/cdem-resilience-fund/#current

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Political Can-kicking, And The “Louie Louie” Saga


One of the more infuriating aspects of the current political debate is the way the National Party says it would be more rigorous, and more thriftily efficient in running social programmes that - left to its own devices – a National government would never have funded at all in the first place. From mental health to education, National is posturing as an inherently better manager of stuff that it totally neglected to do when it had the chance...
More>>



 
 

Infrastructure Commission: NZ’s First Infrastructure Strategy Sets A Path For A Thriving Aotearoa
The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga says New Zealand’s first long-term Infrastructure Strategy, sets a vision for how New Zealand’s infrastructure can lay a foundation for the people... More>>



Budget 2022: Invests To Keep Kiwi Kids In Class And Learning
The Government is committed to improving student attendance at school and kura, Education Minister Chris Hipkins and Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti said in a pre-Budget announcement today... More>>

Government: Council Ownership Of Waters Entities Confirmed
The Government has confirmed local council ownership and strengthened local voice by accepting the vast majority of the Three Waters Working Group recommendations on representation... More>>

ALSO:



PM Speech: New Zealand US Business Summit
Can I please acknowledge our co-chairs today Fran O’Sullivan and Michael Barnett. US Ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall. The Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>


Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>



TradeMe: Rents Follow Inflation’s Lead And Grow By 7 Per Cent
The national median weekly rent jumped 7 per cent year-on-year to reach $575 in March, matching the record-high annual inflation growth in Q1 reported by the Reserve Bank last week, according to Trade Me’s latest March Rental Price Index... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 