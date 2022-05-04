Parliament

Kiwis Going Backwards Faster Than Ever

Wednesday, 4 May 2022, 11:16 am
Wage data released by Statistics New Zealand today shows that costs facing households continue to rise faster than wages, deepening the cost of living crisis for New Zealanders and their families, says National’s Finance Spokesperson Nicola Willis.

“Today’s Stats NZ data release shows wage increases measured by the labour cost index (LCI) grew at 3 per cent in the year to the March 2022 quarter. Wages are failing to keep up with increasing prices. With the CPI at 6.9 per cent, prices are now rising more than twice as fast as wages.

“According to the gap between annual LCI wage inflation and CPI price inflation, Kiwis are going backwards faster than at any time on record.

“These grim numbers show New Zealand’s cost of living crisis deepening as prices run laps around wage growth and interest rates soar.

“More and more Kiwis are falling behind each week, squeezed by growing costs and a Government that refuses to offer them income tax relief.

“The squeezed middle are paying the price for Labour’s economic mismanagement.

“Kiwis are working harder just to stand still, paying more taxes while trying to keep up with rapidly rising prices, ever-higher borrowing costs and no prospect of relief.

“And despite low unemployment and employers across the country crying out for workers, the number of people languishing on a Jobseeker benefit is almost 178,000 – over 56,000 more under Labour.

“The Finance Minister has reneged responsibility for addressing these challenges, with no plan except to spend more and tax Kiwis more to pay for it.

“New Zealanders deserve better. National would help the Reserve Bank alleviate pressure on inflation by halting the pile-on of extra costs, helping to reduce bottlenecks, restoring discipline to Government spending and inflation-adjusting tax brackets to provide much-needed income relief.”

Gordon Campbell: On Political Can-kicking, And The “Louie Louie” Saga


One of the more infuriating aspects of the current political debate is the way the National Party says it would be more rigorous, and more thriftily efficient in running social programmes that - left to its own devices – a National government would never have funded at all in the first place. From mental health to education, National is posturing as an inherently better manager of stuff that it totally neglected to do when it had the chance...
More>>



 
 

Budget 22: New Fiscal Rules To Be Put In Place
Finance Minister Grant Robertson has unveiled new fiscal rules to ensure New Zealand continues to maintain a world-leading Government financial position... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: NZ’s First Infrastructure Strategy Sets A Path For A Thriving Aotearoa
The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga says New Zealand’s first long-term Infrastructure Strategy, sets a vision for how New Zealand’s infrastructure can lay a foundation for the people... More>>



Budget 2022: Invests To Keep Kiwi Kids In Class And Learning
The Government is committed to improving student attendance at school and kura, Education Minister Chris Hipkins and Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti said in a pre-Budget announcement today... More>>

Winstin Peters: Mallard's Precinct Decision Loses The Plot
I have found out that the Speaker of the House, Trevor Mallard, has trespassed me from parliament grounds for a period of two years.
This dictatorial behaviour by Mallard, supported by Labour, should be reserved for third world banana republics... More>>


PM Speech: New Zealand US Business Summit
Can I please acknowledge our co-chairs today Fran O’Sullivan and Michael Barnett. US Ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall. The Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>


Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>

