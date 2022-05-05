Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Budget 22 Investing In Biosecurity For Future Economic Security

Thursday, 5 May 2022, 6:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

  • Budget 22 invests $110.9 million into New Zealand’s biosecurity work
  • $42.9 million to bolster New Zealand’s biosecurity readiness for future incursions
  • $68 million over the coming year to continue the M. bovis eradication momentum
  • Protection of primary sector vital with exports forecast to hit record $50.8 billion for year-end 2022

The Government is strengthening New Zealand’s biosecurity system as part of Budget 2022 to help protect our vital primary sector and native flora and fauna, Biosecurity Minister Damien O’Connor announced.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Damien O’Connor visited the national bulk milk testing laboratory MilkTestNZ in Waikato today to mark the success of the Mycoplasma Bovis (M. bovis) programme and announced funding of $42.9 million to bolster the biosecurity system as part of Budget 2022 and $68m over the next year for M. bovis eradication.

“New Zealand’s flora, fauna and livestock are the foundations of our primary sector, economy, rural communities and our economic security,” Damien O’Connor said.

“The world is reopening from the pandemic. With increased travel alongside a warming climate we face challenges from pests and diseases, which requires further investments to strengthen our biosecurity system.

“New Zealand’s primary sector revenue has continued to grow with a record $50.8 billion forecast for the year ending June 2022 and it is vital that farmers’ and growers’ work is protected by a strong biosecurity system.

“This support is aimed at protecting biodiversity, bolstering biosecurity, improving marine system resilience, and enabling climate resilience. A strong biosecurity system helps protect the productivity of New Zealand’s most important export sector and guard our taonga species.

“New Zealand has a world-class biosecurity system, but we need to ensure we can meet the challenges presented by increased cargo freight, and from pests like the Brown Marmorated Stink Bug.

“Biosecurity protections were based on a multi-layered system to reduce risk and manage incursions when pests arrived.

“There is biosecurity work conducted offshore (pre-border), at the border, domestically within New Zealand (post border), and through our trade. As much risk as possible is managed offshore while still enabling trade to flow. All goods, craft and passengers that cross the border are screened for risk and there are many activities within New Zealand to eradicate pests or reduce their harm.

“We’ve shown with Mycoplasma bovis what we can achieve together when an incursion happens, but we want to reduce risk as much as possible to prevent the costs and effects for individual farmers and growers.

“We are chasing down the last remnants of M. bovis and that’s a credit to all involved and Budget 2022 includes $68m for this eradication programme over the next year.

“Ideally, we want to avoid the costs of incursions and it’s important all New Zealanders, not just farmers and growers, see biosecurity as important and I encourage them to report concerns via our pest hotline on 0800 80 99 66, or via our recently launched website at https://report.mpi.govt.nz/pest/,” Damien O’Connor said.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Rights


So a Supreme Court stacked with ideologues selected by Donald Trump is about to make an ideological decision to ban the legal right of American women to an abortion. In their infinite wisdom, the US courts have decided that the government cannot force people to wear a mask during a pandemic, but it can force a woman to have a baby, even if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest...
More>>



 
 

Government: Crown Accounts Reflect Strong Economy
The Crown accounts are continuing to reflect the strong position New Zealand is in to manage the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said. For the nine months to the end of March... More>>


Government: Unemployment At Record Low
Unemployment has remained at a record low, with more people in work and higher wages due to the Government’s actions to support the economy during the Omicron outbreak and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine... More>>


Infrastructure Commission: NZ’s First Infrastructure Strategy Sets A Path For A Thriving Aotearoa
The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga says New Zealand’s first long-term Infrastructure Strategy, sets a vision for how New Zealand’s infrastructure can lay a foundation for the people... More>>


Parliament: Five Trespass Orders Withdrawn
To date, 151 trespass notices have been issued in relation to the occupation. Of this number, 144 were for people arrested by Police during the occupation... More>>


PM Speech: New Zealand US Business Summit
Can I please acknowledge our co-chairs today Fran O’Sullivan and Michael Barnett. US Ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall. The Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>


Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 