Buses Take To The Road On Northern Busway

North Shore commuters now have access to congestion free travel to and from the city, as far north as Albany, thanks to the completion of the latest Northern Busway extension which was opened today by the Minister of Transport, Michael Wood.

The four year project has delivered an additional five kilometres of separated, two-way lanes for buses, adjacent to the Northern Motorway (SH1) and a $23 million upgrade of Constellation Station.

“The Government is committed to delivering public transport that is convenient, reliable and cost-effective. Thanks to the extension, commuters will now experience quicker, improved bus journeys during peak travel times,” said Michael Wood.

“The efficient and effective movement of people and goods is crucial to our economic recovery. That’s why we are investing a record $24.3 billion into transport services and infrastructure over the next three years – a 44 per cent increase compared to the last three years and 75 per cent more than the previous government.

“The success of the Northern Busway, which clocked eight million trips in its first 10 years, is proof that when we build a rapid public transport system that meets the needs of the community, there will always be the demand to use it.

“Climate change is the most significant factor influencing the land transport system over the next decade. If we want to tackle climate change, we need to move people out of their cars and into other modes like public transport and walking and cycling. The actions and decisions that we make now for the transport system will help shape the future.

“The northern busway extension is an important part of our broader plan to future proof Auckland with a high quality, linked up mass transit system, which includes a range of projects such as the Eastern busway, Auckland Light Rail, and the Alternative Waitemata Harbour crossing,” said Michael Wood.

The extension and upgrades are part of the wider of Northern Corridor Improvements project. The project also includes completion of the Western Ring Route which will support people and goods to easily travel around the region using direct SH1 and SH18 connections. More than 7km of walking and cycling paths with local road and park connections are included. This work is planned to be completed in 2023.

