Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

ITP Sector Deficit Doubles Since Govt Mega-merger

Friday, 6 May 2022, 11:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The Government’s much-lauded polytechnic mega-merger is failing to deliver on its promised financial efficiencies, National’s Tertiary Education spokesperson Penny Simmonds says.

“The 2022 net financial deficit forecast for Te Pūkenga during its third year of transition is $110 million. That is more than double the $48 million deficit posted by the country’s ITP sector at the end of 2019 - prior to the reforms.

“This is a horrendous waste of taxpayers’ money and it reinforces National’s concerns that the Labour Government’s plans to merge the Polytechnic sector together would not address the financial viability issues.

“In a 2019 cabinet paper, Education Minister Chris Hipkins claimed that these reforms would ‘address the ITP sector’s current financial issues.’

“But instead, what we have seen is $120 million in spending, huge increases in bureaucracy and 149 new bureaucrats added at head office on top of a $110 million deficit forecast.

“There’s been a total lack of accountability and the Tertiary Education Commission has expressed concern to the Minister that Te Pūkenga is not meeting the expectations 'to improve efficiency and effectiveness'.

“We have already heard concerns from the Auditor General that Te Pūkenga is not addressing the underlying problems around the financial viability of its network.

“This is clear evidence that Labour’s attempts to restructure New Zealand’s polytechnics and technical institutes are failing.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Rights


So a Supreme Court stacked with ideologues selected by Donald Trump is about to make an ideological decision to ban the legal right of American women to an abortion. In their infinite wisdom, the US courts have decided that the government cannot force people to wear a mask during a pandemic, but it can force a woman to have a baby, even if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest...
More>>



 
 

Government: Crown Accounts Reflect Strong Economy
The Crown accounts are continuing to reflect the strong position New Zealand is in to manage the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said. For the nine months to the end of March... More>>


Government: Unemployment At Record Low
Unemployment has remained at a record low, with more people in work and higher wages due to the Government’s actions to support the economy during the Omicron outbreak and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine... More>>


Infrastructure Commission: NZ’s First Infrastructure Strategy Sets A Path For A Thriving Aotearoa
The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga says New Zealand’s first long-term Infrastructure Strategy, sets a vision for how New Zealand’s infrastructure can lay a foundation for the people... More>>


Parliament: Five Trespass Orders Withdrawn
To date, 151 trespass notices have been issued in relation to the occupation. Of this number, 144 were for people arrested by Police during the occupation... More>>


PM Speech: New Zealand US Business Summit
Can I please acknowledge our co-chairs today Fran O’Sullivan and Michael Barnett. US Ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall. The Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>


Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 