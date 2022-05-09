Real Change To Take Defence Seriously

“ACT’s Real Change Budget would increase our defence spending to put us in line with our allies and protect us in a dramatically changing geopolitical environment,” says ACT’s Defence spokesperson Dr James McDowall.

“ACT would ensure that New Zealand did its part in defending ourselves, our allies, and our values in today’s increasingly volatile strategic environment.

“China now has a foothold in the Pacific. Labour agrees that the world is changing but they don’t know what to do and they’re too busy wasting money on poorly targeted spending.

“Australia will soon reach 2 per cent of GDP on Defence spending but Labour won’t commit to a pathway to do the same.

“ACT says we should follow the NATO target and methodology. It would see $7.5 billion in extra capital expenditure over the next four years, this is almost double what Labour would spend.”

“Our Defence force is full of hardworking Kiwis who want to protect and serve their country.

“We need to give our brave men and women the tools and resources they need. This kind of targeted spending would send a message to the rest of the world.

“The target of two per cent of GDP is what all of our traditional allies, including Australia, are committed to and would demonstrate the seriousness with which we take our defence obligations.

“This is the kind of valuable spending that government should be doing, protecting our country and aligning us with our allies.”

ACT's Real Change Budget can be found here.

© Scoop Media

