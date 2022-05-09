Parliament

Safety Front Of Mind As New Cycleway Opens

Monday, 9 May 2022, 9:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

As Road Safety Week officially commences, Auckland’s busiest cycling route has just received a $14.4 million upgrade, paving the way to get more Aucklanders out of their cars and onto their bikes.

The new Tamaki Drive cycleway was opened today by Minister of Transport, Michael Wood following an official dawn blessing.

“The Government is upgrading New Zealand’s transport system to make it safer, greener, and more efficient. The Tamaki Drive Cycleway upgrades will encourage more people cycle, help prevent deaths and injuries on our roads, and ease traffic congestion.

“Tamaki Drive already boasts more cycle trips per day than anywhere else in the city, over 1,500 in total, and with this new cycleway now complete we expect the numbers to grow.

“Tamaki Drive has been designed to be suitable for riders of all abilities and confidence levels with the goal of extending and improving Auckland’s walking and cycling routes and providing more transport choices.

”As well as the brand-new smooth surface that is sure to bring a smile, the project includes intersection improvement, changes to parking and a new pedestrian bridge alongside the Point Resolution Estuary Bridge.”

The project forms part of the Auckland Cycle Network’s Waterfront and City Journey Corridor, an important eastern connection to the city centre.

The opening of the new cycleway comes on the first day of Road Safety Week 2022.

“The Government’s road safety vision is an Aotearoa where no one is killed or seriously injured on our roads. Reaching this target requires improving all parts of the transport system – safer roads, safer vehicles, safer drivers and safer speeds. Road Safety Week helps raise awareness of road safety and our ongoing work to reduce deaths and injuries,” said Michael Wood.

“Delivering safer roads includes is building infrastructure, such as the Tamaki Drive Cycleway, that separates and protects vulnerable road users from vehicles.

“All road users, whether you’re driving a car or on your bike, have a role in keeping people safe on the roads.”

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


