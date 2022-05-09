Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Real Change To Wasteful Government Spending

Monday, 9 May 2022, 9:35 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“ACT has today released a range of measures to bring real change to Government spending, cutting untargeted and wasteful spending that is funded by hardworking Kiwis,” say ACT Leader David Seymour and Associate Finance spokesperson Damien Smith.

“The Minister of Finance’s Budget Policy Statement significantly increased the operating allowances available to fund new spending, compared with his Budget in 2021. ACT’s Alternative Budget would reverse 80 per cent of these increases,” says Mr Seymour.

“Under ACT, the operating allowances would still be higher than the Government’s own proposals in 2021, without reaching the absurd heights of the Budget Policy Statement.

“This more moderate approach to spending growth would allow us to cover the unavoidable costs imposed by higher-than-expected inflation, without pouring fiscal fuel on the inflationary fire.

“ACT would shrink the Public Service back to its 2017 headcount. We would also tie pay increases in the Public Service to inflation, this would not apply to Police, front-line health and education workers, or the Defence Force.

“We would also scrap demographic ministries. Most of these ministries replicate work which should already be done in policy ministries or the Ministry of Culture and Heritage. Any additional influence they do have over Government policy is likely to undermine the unity of New Zealand as a modern multicultural society.”

“Labour is addicted to spending, it has no respect for the fact that it’s other people’s money that they’re throwing around, leading to high inflation. While families are being forced to cut their budgets left, right and centre, Labour is fiscally incontinent,” says Mr Smith.

“Successive Labour and National government have used taxpayers’ money to pick winners. The decisions are always political, rather than what’s good policy.

“We would get rid of Corporate Welfare including the Provincial Growth Fund, Callaghan Innovation, the Cultural Sector Regeneration Fund, R&D Tax Credits, and domestic and international film subsidies.

“Kiwis are being squeezed from every direction, they’re tightening their belts and making tough choices, it’s time Government did the same.”

ACT's Real Change Budget can be found here.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Rights


So a Supreme Court stacked with ideologues selected by Donald Trump is about to make an ideological decision to ban the legal right of American women to an abortion. In their infinite wisdom, the US courts have decided that the government cannot force people to wear a mask during a pandemic, but it can force a woman to have a baby, even if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest...
More>>



 
 

Government: Crown Accounts Reflect Strong Economy
The Crown accounts are continuing to reflect the strong position New Zealand is in to manage the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said. For the nine months to the end of March... More>>


Government: Unemployment At Record Low
Unemployment has remained at a record low, with more people in work and higher wages due to the Government’s actions to support the economy during the Omicron outbreak and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine... More>>


Infrastructure Commission: NZ’s First Infrastructure Strategy Sets A Path For A Thriving Aotearoa
The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga says New Zealand’s first long-term Infrastructure Strategy, sets a vision for how New Zealand’s infrastructure can lay a foundation for the people... More>>


Parliament: Five Trespass Orders Withdrawn
To date, 151 trespass notices have been issued in relation to the occupation. Of this number, 144 were for people arrested by Police during the occupation... More>>


PM Speech: New Zealand US Business Summit
Can I please acknowledge our co-chairs today Fran O’Sullivan and Michael Barnett. US Ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall. The Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>


Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 