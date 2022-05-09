Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Zealand Sign Language Week 2022 Recognises ‘Essential’ Workers

Monday, 9 May 2022, 9:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

This week (9 – 15 May 2022) is New Zealand Sign Language Week (NZSL), a nationwide celebration of NZSL as an official language of New Zealand.

“This year’s theme ‘New Zealand Sign Language is essential’ recognises the prominence and importance of our third official language, and draws a spotlight on essential workers who are Deaf,” Minister for Disability Issues Carmel Sepuloni said.

“I’m proud of the status we have given to New Zealand Sign Language, both in Aotearoa New Zealand and on an international stage. We’re recognised as a world leader for our commitment to maintaining and furthering the use of our sign language,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

“Our work in this area was recently recognised in the United Kingdom as their government passed the final reading for the British Sign Language (BSL) Bill on 27 April 2022.

NZSL was recognised as an official language of New Zealand in 2006. Approximately 20,000 people in New Zealand use New Zealand Sign Language as a form of communication and of this, approximately 4,600 are Deaf.

“NZSL is an official language, but it is endangered. I’d like to see all New Zealanders get involved, to ensure that NZSL is maintained and promoted, and not lost.

“The maintenance and promotion of NZSL is vital to Deaf New Zealander’s community participation, inclusion, access to services, wellbeing, education, and Deaf culture. It is about Deaf New Zealanders including our tangata turi community, having a good life in Aotearoa like all other New Zealanders.

“Last year our Government announced that on 1 July, we’ll be launching a new Ministry for Disabled People. While the official name has yet to be confirmed, I’m excited by the fact that this will be New Zealand’s first Ministry with an NZSL name.

“This week I’ll be participating in the Leaders’ Challenge to show that we can all give signing a go and connect with Deaf people for whom NZSL is essential.

“While this week is New Zealand Sign Language Week, every week we must take steps towards improving accessibility, raising awareness, and building inclusivity for the Deaf community. I'm pleased that New Zealand Sign Language continues to evolve and thrive as an official language of New Zealand.” Carmel Sepuloni said.

There are lots of other ways to get involved in celebrating NZSL week around the motu. A range of resources have been developed to encourage more people to sign in their homes, workplaces, schools and universities.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Rights


So a Supreme Court stacked with ideologues selected by Donald Trump is about to make an ideological decision to ban the legal right of American women to an abortion. In their infinite wisdom, the US courts have decided that the government cannot force people to wear a mask during a pandemic, but it can force a woman to have a baby, even if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest...
More>>



 
 

Government: Crown Accounts Reflect Strong Economy
The Crown accounts are continuing to reflect the strong position New Zealand is in to manage the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said. For the nine months to the end of March... More>>


Government: Unemployment At Record Low
Unemployment has remained at a record low, with more people in work and higher wages due to the Government’s actions to support the economy during the Omicron outbreak and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine... More>>


Infrastructure Commission: NZ’s First Infrastructure Strategy Sets A Path For A Thriving Aotearoa
The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga says New Zealand’s first long-term Infrastructure Strategy, sets a vision for how New Zealand’s infrastructure can lay a foundation for the people... More>>


Parliament: Five Trespass Orders Withdrawn
To date, 151 trespass notices have been issued in relation to the occupation. Of this number, 144 were for people arrested by Police during the occupation... More>>


PM Speech: New Zealand US Business Summit
Can I please acknowledge our co-chairs today Fran O’Sullivan and Michael Barnett. US Ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall. The Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>


Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 